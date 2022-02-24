Coachella And Stagecoach Music Festivals Will Scrap COVID-19 Precautions

The biggest and most anticipated music festival in the U.S., Coachella, will scrap all COVID-19 safety precautions.

Coachella and it’s after-party festival Stagecoach announced on social media that they will scrap previously stated COVID-19 safety precautions including proof of vaccinations, negative tests and masks.

On Tuesday 15 February, Stagecoach Festival tweeted: “As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines.”

Organizers have announced that the decision follows local guidelines following the lifted indoor mask mandate and ditched vaccine requirements for large outdoor events in California.

The state-wide end of mandatory masks was put in place on Tuesday 15 February 2022 in California.

In a statement released by the festivals on their respective websites, festival-goers can learn what to expect on the day in regards to COVID-19 precautions: “By entering the festival, attendees voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19,” the statement reads.

“COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.”

The statement also divulges that the event will remain with whatever applicable public health conditions are in place on the date of the festival, April/May 2022.

Over the two weekends – April 15-17 and April 22-24, about 125, 000 attendees are expected for Coachella alone.

This year, the festivals set to take place in the Californian desert are just as eagerly anticipated as ever. Headliners include Harry Styles, Kanye West and Billie Eilish. Other highly popular acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Ari Lennox, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Lil Baby and Daniel Caesar.