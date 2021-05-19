Photo Credit: Canva
10 Cheap Destinations You Can Visit For $40 Or Less Per Day
Gone are the days when travel seemed inaccessible, particularly from a financial standpoint. Nowadays, there are many great flight deals, alternative transportation options, and cheap destinations that make it much easier to take that trip abroad. But don’t let the word cheap fool you. These countries offer tons of value for your money.
Travel Noire rounded up some of the countries that offer the best bang for your buck based on factors like accommodation, transportation, and of course, food. Some are old favorites, but we did manage to find a few hidden gems.
Here are 10 cheap destinations to add to your travel wish list that won’t break the bank.
1. Mexico
Mexico has exploded in popularity over the past few years, with pictures of cities like Tulum, Playa del Carmen, and Cancún taking over Instagram feeds worldwide. Anywhere that you can get five tacos for $2 is worth a visit.
Getting around the city won’t drain your pockets either. Using the bus or train for the day costs $3 to $5 on average. If you’re traveling with company, the average hotel price for two is $49.
Average Daily Cost: $40
2. Nicaragua
Nicaragua is an outdoor lover’s paradise. Activities include climbing, surfing, windsurfing, kitesurfing, scuba diving, and snorkeling. After building up an appetite, daily meals will cost you less than $10 total on average. Transportation is less than $2 so there’s no excuse not to explore.
Average Daily Cost: $35
3. Colombia
Come for the kaleidoscope of colors and stay for the affordability. The low cost of travel has made Colombia a South American hot spot for years. Hostel dorms start at $6 and a budget hotel room can be booked for at least $11 per night.
Average Daily Cost: $35
4. Ukraine
At the time of publication, 1 US Dollar equates to 27.42 Ukrainian Hryvnia. This makes Ukraine one of the cheapest European destinations to visit. Past travelers estimated that the average daily cost is under $30 per day, with meals taking up $6 of the budget.
Average Daily Cost: $26
5. Czech Republic
The Czech Republic used to be an underrated and often overlooked European travel destination. That has since changed with the increasing popularity of the capital and largest city Prague. But there’s still so much more to explore.
It also remains one of the cheapest European cities to visit, particularly if you’re a beer lover. A pint will cost you $1.50 USD on average while a traditional meal of meat, sauce, dumplings averages approximately $6 USD. Expect to pay about $5 USD for a full day of tram rides.
Average Daily Cost: $40
6. Georgia
Georgia is a great option for a longer-term adventure. Residents of over 90 countries can visit the country without a visa for up to a year.
Your money will also go a long way with local bus rides as low as $1 and full meals for $3. If sightseeing is your jam, the super cheap entry fees to multiple attractions will keep your itinerary packed.
Average Daily Cost: $30
7. Latvia
This Baltic state bordering Estonia doesn’t show up on a lot of lists which is a crime because this small country is teeming with unspoiled, natural beauty. The abundance of lush forests with castles interspersed makes for a dreamy adventure.
And speaking of adventure, there is ample space to go cycling and climbing. Accommodations are on the lower end at $8 to $12 per night in a hostel. Daily meals are slightly higher at $12 to $15.
Average Daily Cost: $40
8. Kyrgyzstan
If you want to try somewhere a bit off the beaten path, this Central Asian country is worth consideration. Transportation is insanely cheap at just $0.20 for a local minibus ride.
Accommodations range from $13 for budget options to $48 for a bit more comfort. Pay as low as $4 on average per day for meals or up to $7 in restaurants.
Average Daily Cost: $25
9. Taiwan
Foodies will rejoice at the ridiculously low prices of Taiwan’s street food. For less than $3 you can feast on grilled meats, oysters, rice in bamboo, or shrimp. Transportation is also very reasonable. City bikes are less than $0.50 per hour per ride, with the first 30 minutes free.
Average Daily Cost: $34
10. Nepal
If you’re not planning to tackle Mount Everest, which can be pretty pricey, the cost of your Nepalese trip should be minimal. A dal bhat (traditional lentil curry) is a steal at 100-150 Rupees which is about $2 USD. In fact, food is generally very affordable when purchased from local cafés and teahouses.
Tourist-centric restaurants can cost up to four times more. Accommodations can also be secured cheaply, particularly in basic dorms for as low as $2 per night.
Average Daily Cost: $28