Botswana: What You May Not Know About The Southern African Country

Botswana is a natural beauty in the Southern African region. And we mean that in the most literal sense.



Forty-one percent of its 224,607 square miles is pure nature. This means that there is ample space for animals and wildlife to roam freely. So it’s no surprise that the country with a population of over two million is also home to zebras, wildebeests, leopards, wild dogs, hundreds of bird species, and of course elephants.



The diverse ecosystem, stunning scenery, and vibrant culture makes Botswana a must on your travel list. Did we mention the impossibly golden sunsets? Read on to learn more about this jewel.