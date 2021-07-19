5 Of The World's Most Beautiful Blue Cities To Visit

One of the most well-known blue cities in the world, charming and picturesque Chefchaouen is located in the Rif Mountains in northwestern Morocco. There are various theories attempting to explain the North African city’s color.

Some say its hue is in homage to the sea or other local bodies of water. Others believe it originated from Jewish refugees, who painted the town blue to remind them of God and the sky.

Many believe the blue simply functions to keep mosquitos away. Whatever the meaning, Chefchaouen is a blue-tiful must-see when visiting Morocco.