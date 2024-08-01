When you first walk aboard a Disney Cruise Line (DCL) ship, the first space that greets you is the Grand Hall. It’s called grand for a reason: It’s a jaw-dropping gathering space that sets the magical tone for your sail. DCL has announced that Black Panther is taking center stage in the Grand Hall of its newest heroes and villains-inspired ship, Disney Destiny.

The Black Panther himself, T’Challa, will preside over the Grand Hall. He will guard as an astonishing statue protecting the Disney Destiny as he was sworn to do. The space surrounding The King of Wakanda will include metalwork on the pillars inspired by the banded armor and stacked jewelry found in Wakanda. DCL confirms that cruisers will have the chance to witness Vibranium up close. Cruisers will find the rare metallic ore by looking at the stunning light fixture. It will fill the space with life and color.

Photo credit: Disney

Fortunately, T’Challa won’t be alone in the Grand Hall. The transformative space will serve as a living theater where beloved heroes and villains from Disney, Marvel, and more will interact with guests in new, thrilling ways throughout their voyage. The Grand Hall will feature a stage with 360-degree lighting effects that activate a kinetic environment with interactive shows.

“The heroes and villains theme of the Disney Destiny provides the perfect platform for us to collaborate with Disney Cruise Line on all-new, Marvel-inspired experiences guests won’t find anywhere else on land or at sea across the multiverse,” said Brian Crosby in a statement. Crosby is an executive for Marvel Experiences Development. “We’re honoring some of our classic heroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man on board, and we’re celebrating the larger-than-life personalities of the Avengers as inspiration for one-of-a-kind venues.”

What Else Guests Can Expect Inside Disney Destiny

Photo Credit: Disney

For the first time in DCL’s history, a Marvel superhero will be the signature stern character on a ship. The stern character is a hallmark design feature on each ship that represents the theme and personality of the vessel. For the Disney Destiny, Spider-Man and his Spider-Bots will decorate the back of the ship.

Meanwhile, the Destiny Tower Suite is a Marvel-inspired penthouse that honors Iron Man in the only way Tony Stark would approve of a luxurious and sleek design. Located in the ship’s forward funnel, the nearly 2,000-square-foot living suite sleeps eight guests comfortably. It will also offer stunning views through an expansive two-story window.

Another new and exciting concept is The Sanctum. This will be DCL’s first lounge inspired by the powerful sorcerers of Marvel Studios’, “Doctor Strange.” Guests should expect to experience a multiverse of vibes between the lounge’s cocktails, spirits, coffees, and entertainment.

Destiny Tower Suite. Photo credit: Disney

About The Disney Destiny

The Disney Destiny will become the eighth ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet. Its delivery is part of a multi-year expansion of the fleet, which also includes the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and the Disney Adventure, which departs from Singapore.

During the inaugural season, the 144,000-gross-ton, 4,000-passenger vessel will sail four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale beginning November 2025. Bookings open to the public on Sept. 12, 2024.