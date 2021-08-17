The importance of recognizing the African diaspora through Black history tours has become all-too-important in recent years. As more people — regardless of whether they’re a part of the African diaspora — take an interest in Black contributions to world history, these tours prove not to be a luxury, but a necessity.

In fact, a recent study by the Pew Research Center reveals that these types of tours are actually outselling their “white” competition for the first time in recorded history.

“At a time when attendance at some large museums is flagging — 12 of the 20 biggest U.S. museums saw flat or lower attendance in 2017 compared with 2016 — the swirl of activity involving black history stands out,” they write.

Fortunately, it’s not just the United States that has such tours available. All over the world, tours that celebrate the contributions of the African diaspora are popping up everywhere. From the unlikely Black Heritage Tour in Amsterdam to a UNESCO heritage site in Tanzania, Black history is certainly worth traveling for.

“The country is changing. It’s looking at itself in different ways than it has historically. Museums help people make meaning of their own experiences,” said Brian Carter, president of The Association of African American Museums.

Without further ado, here’s our list of the 7 best Black history tours all over the world.