Black Girl Luxury: Inside Charlotte's Newest Upscale Hotel And Rooftop

It’s 2021, and we’re getting everything we deserve, including all things Black girl luxury— if that’s what your heart desires. The hashtag has made its rounds across social media platforms, as Black women around the world treat themselves to the finer things in life. Because, well, we deserve.

Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, and it certainly knows a thing or two about curating and providing luxury experiences for its residents and guests. From an award-winning food scene to now being the home of one of the newest JW Marriott properties— you can certainly get your Black girl luxury on in the ‘QC.’

Photo by @styles_nemh

The newly opened JW Marriott Charlotte is located in the heart of uptown, or downtown, depending on who you ask. We had the chance to go inside the property to bring you all the details on what you can expect when you book your stay.

Black Girl Luxury rooftop style

It’s something about a rooftop with amazing views, and perfectly curated decor that brings out the best in a stay. The JW Marriott Charlotte’s rooftop, Aura Rooftop, has all the above. The space is split into two sections: one half is the pool and the other is the bar/outdoor lounge space. The rooftop pool has several cabanas, in-pool loungers, and deck chairs— set with towels, cute sunnies to take as a souvenir, as well as sunscreen and aloe vera gel.

Photo by @styles_nemh

They’re ensuring you enjoy your Black girl luxury without having to worry about the small things.

The cabanas and chairs can be reserved through the hotel. Charlotte also has a special day pass program that will allow you to purchase a pass to hang out at the pool for the day, without actually needing to book a room with the hotel.

The rooftop bar has plenty of seating, including a few super cute pink wicker chairs. Yes, they’re making a comeback.

Photo by DeAnna Taylor

You can order small bites and cocktails from either side of the rooftop. If you plan to hang out at the bar, get there early because it’s quickly becoming a popular spot for Charlotte’s young professionals.

Restaurants

There are two restaurants on-site.

Caroline’s Oyster Bar is a fresh seafood restaurant that includes a full oyster bar. You can also catch happy hour here from 4p-6p on certain weekday afternoons. Keep in mind, it is closed on Monday.

The second restaurant, Dean’s Steakhouse, is an Italian steakhouse with breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings. We’ll be the first to say it, Steak 48 might have some competition in the city.

Photo by @styles_nemh

Dean’s has a full wine list, including a delicious (and rare)orange varietal. You’ll also want to make a reservation if you plan to eat. Walk-ins are welcomed, but we don’t recommend it.

Rooms + other offerings

The 22-floor property has guestrooms on floors 5-22— this also includes a Presidential Suite for those who want to take their Black girl luxury to the next level.

Many of the rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows showing off Charlotte’s expanding skyline. And of course, there are plush robes in the closet for you to lounge in when you’re in your ‘sanctuary.’ But, don’t take it home because you will be charged for it.

Photo by DeAnna Taylor

For those who enjoy the spa, the property has a full-service spa with massages, facials, manicures, and pedis. If you’re short on time, there is a special express suite for shorter services, like a chair massage.

Overall, this new hotel is definitely an escape from the norm. So, if you’re looking to treat yourself for a night or two, go ahead and book the room, sis!