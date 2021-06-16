These Are The Best U.S. Beach Getaways To Consider If You Prefer Airbnb

Getting a score of 7.64 out of 10, Galveston is an island city that’s reachable by car as it’s just a short drive from Houston.

Galveston is home to numerous beautiful beaches and several famous attractions, including Galveston Island State Park and Moody Gardens.

Beaches in Galveston scored very highly in air quality and enjoy high temperatures without as much rain.

The average daily rate for an Airbnb in the area is $247.