Photo Credit: Christopher Malcolm
These Are The Best U.S. Beach Getaways To Consider If You Prefer Airbnb
If you’re ready for a beach getaway where you can soak up the sun and spend time on the sand, some cities in the U.S. do beach vacations better than others. According to Filter King, using factors such as Airbnb rates, air quality, rainfall, and average temperature, here are the best US beach getaways to consider.
1. Galveston, Texas
Getting a score of 7.64 out of 10, Galveston is an island city that’s reachable by car as it’s just a short drive from Houston.
Galveston is home to numerous beautiful beaches and several famous attractions, including Galveston Island State Park and Moody Gardens.
Beaches in Galveston scored very highly in air quality and enjoy high temperatures without as much rain.
The average daily rate for an Airbnb in the area is $247.
2. Orange Beach, Alabama
Orange Beach came in second place with an overall score of 7.52. It’s a popular destination with many family-friendly attractions and activities such as hiking trails, ice skating, and a Ferris wheel on the wharf.
More than 6,600 Airbnb rentals are available in the city, with the average daily rate being $289.
3. Panama City, Florida
With a score of 7.45, this waterfront town is a popular vacation spot in Florida. Here is where you can whale watch, go to the zoo, visit a conservation park, and even spend time at a winery after spending time at the beach.
Panama City has more than 10,000 Airbnb rentals averaging $222 a night.
4. Miramar Beach, Florida
At 7.43, Miramar Beach in Florida comes in at number four. If you’re looking for a warmer beach, here’s where you want to go, as the average temperature is 84 degrees.
Miramar Beach is another great place to enjoy a host of activities both on and outside the beach, including boat tours, parasailing, and wineries.
Airbnb has at least 4,875 rentals with an average nightly price of $262.
5. Gulf Shores, Alabama
Gulf Shores is a city on Alabama’s Gulf Coast. Its Gulf State Park has beaches, trails, and a pier, plus a golf course and a zip line over the dunes.
Filter King rates the city’s beach 7.3 out of 10 for good reason, as it’s the ideal spot for fun and relaxation.
There are plenty of beaches to choose from in Gulf Shores, and an impressive lineup of activities such as the kangaroo encounter, visiting the Cool Shots Selfie Museum, and taking off in a hot air balloon.
So, what about a place to stay? Airbnb has nearly 6,000 rentals and the average nightly price is $255.
6. Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
Another gem in Florida is Santa Rosa Beach.
Located along a 26-mile stretch of Northwest Florida’s famed Emerald Coast, Santa Rosa Beach is one of the 16 distinct beach neighborhoods in South Walton County.
Filter King gives this beach a score of 7.37.
The Santa Rosa Beach community offers luxury beach houses and upscale dining. Airbnbs are a little pricier in Santa Rose, where the more than 4,600 rentals average around $353 per night.
7. Lahaina, Hawaii
A list of best beaches in the United States would not be complete without a destination in Hawaii!
Lahaina in Maui has some of the best average temperatures at 84.9 degrees, which explains Filter King’s score of 7.34.
If you’re planning on a visit, you don’t want to miss a visit to the Old Lahaina Luau, shopping on Front Street, taking in the views at one of the oceanfront restaurants, and stunning mountain scenery.
There are at least 5,166 Airbnb rentals, which average $350 a night.