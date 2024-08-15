Travelers apparently get the most bang for the buck when they rack up rewards with Wyndham or Alaska Airlines.

U.S. News’ recent rankings of the best hotel brand and airline for travel rewards named the two as top picks in their respective categories. The “Best Travel Rewards Programs For 2024 to 2025” based its rankings on the size and breadth of a company’s network, and how quickly travelers can earn rewards. U.S. News also considered what type of rewards are available, and program perks.

Why Do Wyndham And Alaska Airlines Have The Best Travel Rewards?

The Wyndham Rewards program was voted best in the hotel category out of 14 loyalty programs. The brand scored 4.61 out of 5 because of how easy it is to rack up points. It was also highly favored due to the over 8,000 properties travelers can stay at globally.

The Wyndham Rewards program works in jet-setters’ favor as it offers more than free or discounted hotel stays across the company’s multiple brands. The program also partners with several airlines, car rental brands, retailers, and Cesar’s Entertainment. Thanks to these collaborations, Wyndham loyalty members can also use their points on plane tickets and other goods.

Alaska Airlines beat nine competitors and was voted No. 1 in the best airline rewards category. The carrier’s Milage Plan landed a 3.58 out of 5 rating. It won because of its benefits and widespread flying network. Frequent flyers in the loyalty program can earn sky miles on Alaska Airlines trips and specific flights with its many airline partners. Moreover, travelers can acquire miles with the winner’s hotel, retail, car rental, dining, and rideshare partners as well.

The Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan reward system can be used to book flights or hotels and upgraded air travel seats. The miles can be used to book at 400,000 hotels worldwide.