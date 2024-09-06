Aruba is a crown jewel of the region. It is well known for its beautiful beaches and admirable ambiance. Aruba’s stunning natural beauty is a big appeal, although there are plenty of things to do there. The tropical paradise is located in the southern Caribbean, and while it welcomes visitors all year, there are ideal times for people to visit. The best time to visit Aruba is May for countless reasons. Here are some of the top reasons to schedule a trip to Aruba during this month.

Average Temperature This Time of Year

80-90 Degrees F

Weather

May is the best time to plan a trip for those seeking the warmth of a tropical vacation. Levels of rain are typically low in May too. Due to this, travelers can appreciate the lush natural environment of the country. Visitors to Aruba do not have to worry about intense weather conditions since the heat and weather are not extreme.

Teresa O./Unsplash

Travel Tip: Although the weather is suitable for a swimsuit-filled vacation, it is important to note that bikinis are not permitted in shopping and business areas.

Affordability

May falls during Aruba’s off-season, making it an ideal time to take advantage of shoulder season perks. A big part of the appeal for this month is the travel deals that favor budget-conscious travelers. Regardless of your budget, you may notice cheaper prices for flights and accommodations. On some occasions, these cost savings may be up to 50% lower than during the high season.

Vitaly Taranov/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Book midweek flights to save money on travel instead of booking weekend travel.

Diversity

Since May is during the off-season for tourism in Aruba, visitors can experience more of the locals during their stay. This country is very multicultural, with a population that comes from an array of cultures. For example, one of Aruba’s two official languages is Papiamento. This native language is derived from Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, English, French, African languages, and Arawak. Ethnically, a majority of the people from Aruba are Dutch, Colombian, Venezuelan, Dominican, and Haitian. Visitors to Aruba can appreciate the vibrant and diverse mix of cultures, languages, and ethnicities.

Marvin Maduro/Unsplash

Travel Tip: To learn more about Aruba’s diversity, visit the Historical Museum of Aruba (Fort Zoutman) or take cultural tours of local murals.

Beaches

A well-loved tropical destination, Aruba’s beaches are a popular draw for visitors, especially during the spring. The weather in May is relatively mild so visitors can comfortably swim on a majority of the beaches around Aruba. The island is well known for its calm and clear waters. During May, expect warm water temperatures that are great for a dip in the water.

Lex Melony/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Eagle Beach, Boca Grandi, and Baby Beach are some of the most popular beaches in Aruba.

Soul Beach Music Festival

Aruba has plenty of local events worth joining during your stay. The Soul Beach Music Festival is a major event that happens every year during May. It began in the 1990s as a comedy festival, eventually growing in popularity. This festival is held during Memorial Day weekend and is a chance for attendees to enjoy top artists, DJs, comedians, and celebrities. The star-studded event lasts multiple days so attendees can enjoy some of the best entertainment while on the beach.

Lex Melony/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Check the schedule of this event online if they are planning a visit around it. Specific events and special guests vary each year.

Aruba Hi-Winds

Another popular event in Aruba during May is Aruba Hi-Winds. Adventurous travelers will particularly enjoy this athletic event. The annual watersports event started in 1986 and has since become the longest-running watersports event in the Caribbean. It’s also a way for locals to celebrate Aruban culture. There are various divisions of competitions, including windsurfing, kitesurfing, and windsurf foiling, that may excite potential tourists.

iSAW Company/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Rest assured that there are plenty of beach parties and live music during Aruba Hi-Winds. It is also important to account for possible commutes with the multi-day event taking place at Fisherman’s Huts on the northwestern tip of Aruba.

Fewer Crowds

Aruba’s shoulder season still lends itself to some of the best features of the country. With fewer crowds during this month, some of the most popular attractions and beaches are a lot quieter than usual. Vacationers looking for a peaceful getaway should visit during May and try to travel during weekdays. Mid-week travel is best to avoid crowds at the airport or long lines in general.

Louis Luna/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Avoid crowds by booking all-inclusive resorts in Aruba since they typically have private beaches.

Visit Oranjestad

Oranjestad is the capital of Aruba and a cultural hub characterized by vibrant and colorful houses, shopping, dining, and entertainment offerings. This is also a great place to stay during a visit since it is more centrally located. There are many different things for people to enjoy here. Historical landmarks like Alto Vista Chapel and upscale shopping on L.G. Smith Boulevard are some of the top attractions in Oranjestad. There is a little something for everyone in this capital city.

Louis Luna/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Enjoy Aruba walking tours and ride the free downtown trolley during your visit.

Aruba is an excellent destination for many different types of travelers and a year-round pleasant place to visit. To enjoy the full offerings of Aruba and a tropical vacation full of culture, a May visit is just what may be needed. Visiting during this time will surely highlight the reason that people keep coming back to the country.