The Dallas-Fort Worth area has become one of the major metropolitan hubs of the American South in recent years, and seems to be growing in population exponentially as tourists and settlers alike make their way to the beautiful locale. Whether you’re looking to lay down roots in the Big D or just looking to pass through for an exciting weekend trip, the city of Dallas is positively loaded with art, culture, and exquisite restaurants for you to enjoy. Situated in the Northeastern region of the Lone Star state, Dallas has ample access to fresh seafood, Tex-Mex fusion, and a wide array of other delicious Southwestern flavors sure to draw crowds from all over the world.

Of course, choosing a particular eatery in such a bustling economic stronghold could prove to be difficult, as the region offers visitors an embarrassment of riches. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a brief but comprehensive guide of the best restaurants in the Dallas, Texas area. No matter what you’re craving, there’s sure to be a perfect combination of apps, entrées, drinks, and desserts on this list that will leave you wanting more of Dallas than you ever bargained for.

Slow Bone BBQ

When searching for the best restaurants in Dallas, there’s no better place to begin than Slow Bone BBQ on Irving Blvd. This beloved local staple is an ideal spot to pop in for lunch, offering an array of daily smoked meats, fried chicken, and their world famous brisket. Slow Bone has turned heads in recent years with the addition of their mouth-watering smoked turkey, and even offers some delicious vegan options if meat-heavy platters don’t row your boat. Slow Bone BBQ doesn’t accept reservations, though the hometown favorite offers outdoor seating and a line that wraps around the block, giving you the quintessential Dallas vibe in every bite.

The Ranch at Las Colinas

Next on our list of the best restaurants in Dallas, we have The Ranch at Las Colinas, located just outside the city in the Northern suburbs of the DFW. This sit-down restaurant offers some truly Texas-style vibes, with a friendly staff, live music, and a finely-crafted interior design to make you feel like you’re taking a break from herding cattle across the state. Since opening over 15 years ago, the Ranch has served up double cut pork chops, chicken fried steak, and a number of Gulf Coast classics sure to leave you running back for more.

Per the eatery’s official website, The Ranch at Las Colinas locally sources as much of their ingredients as possible, both as a means to secure the freshest flavors they can and to give back to the surrounding community in a meaningful way. With plenty of overrated trendy restaurants popping up in the Dallas area, The Ranch is a tenured establishment that walks the walk — with spurs on!

Roots Southern Table

You know that old expression, “everything’s bigger in Texas”? Well, the hard-working chef behind Roots Southern Table seems to have taken that adage as a personal challenge, crafting massive portions of savory delights for you to explore. The classic soul food-inspired kitchen offers an array of entrées packed with the enriched flavors of the American South, with a few signature twists. Their cast iron cornbread and fried green tomatoes will definitely draw you in, while menu mainstays like their signature gumbo and duck fat fried chicken will turn you into a return customer, whether you’re a Dallas native or not. Roots Southern Table’s open floor plan and modern architecture help to create a fully immersive environment, where diners can look through to see their meals being prepared in real time. This is the definitive spot for those seeking dinner and a show during a trip to Dallas.

El Carlos Elegante

Of course, no list of the best restaurants in Dallas would be complete without a top-shelf Mexican eatery. That’s where El Carlos Elegante comes in, with a spectacular combination of Indigenous Mexican flavors and modern street food, combined and served in one of the finest establishments on this list. El Carlos brings an elevated dining experience to the Big D, with one of the most upscale dining halls in the entire city, split into three distinct sections. While a few fish and chicken dishes act as menu mainstays, the best choice for patrons who can manage to secure a reservation at El Carlos Elegante is the “Elegante Experience” tasting menu, which sees the chef providing a carefully curated medley of small-portioned dishes and drinks to give you a little bit of everything.

Green Point Seafood and Oyster Bar

Dallas may not be the first city on your mind when you think about fresh seafood, though the city is located only a few short hours from the Gulf of Mexico. Those interested in getting a bit adventurous during their stay in the Northeast Texas locale should definitely stop in at the Green Point Seafood and Oyster Bar for an exceptional taste of freshly caught red snapper, crab, lobster, and a wide variety of other oceanic delicacies. The venue maintains three separate menus for lunch, dinner, and brunch service, offering a unique experience to returning diners.

Like many of the other restaurants on this list, Green Point maintains an excellent standard of service from its staff, who can help you select the perfect drink pairing from their extensive cocktail menu if needed. Of course, the main highlight of this destination restaurant is the daily rotation of fresh-caught oysters on the half shell, served over ice with horseradish, mignonette and cocktail sauce, and a squeeze of lemon.

Ari Korean BBQ

We’ve already shouted out some of the best barbecue restaurants in Dallas, Texas on this list, though connoisseurs of the finer things in life are well aware that Korean BBQ is in its own lane entirely. At Ari Korean BBQ, diners can treat themselves to a fun-filled experience by cooking their own entrée right at their table, with a litany of mix-and-match ingredients that will make you feel like the best chef in town. One thing that sets Ari apart from its competitors is their ultra-fine attention to detail, and top-shelf selection of only the finest cuts of meat. Here, you can enjoy thin-sliced brisket, marinated short ribs, and spicy marinated pork shoulder seared to perfection, alongside a host of delicious house-made cocktails.

Street’s Fine Chicken

Dallas is home to a wide variety of culinary excellence, though you truly haven’t lived until you’ve tried the fried chicken that hails from this thriving cultural epicenter. At Street’s Fine Chicken, the seasoned poultry is brined for over 24 hours and deep-fried to golden perfection, served alongside a laundry list of mouth-watering sides that truly makes the establishment one of the best restaurants in Dallas. Be sure to check out the savory collard greens, honey butter biscuits, and melty mac and cheese, along with Street’s signature chicken fried bacon. If you’re planning on spending any time in Dallas at all, you owe yourself a trip to this delightful fast-casual locale. Still, be sure to proceed with caution, as the tremendous flavors of Street’s may have you packing your bags and relocating to the Lone Star state full-time.