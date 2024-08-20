Located on the Ohio River, Cincinnati is a city with plenty to offer. In terms of sights, there’s the local zoo and botanical garden on the north end, plus an abundance of 19th-century architecture all around. For history buffs, displays that are over 8,000 years old can be found at the art museum in the area, but what about the best restaurants in Cincinnati? There’s an impressive variety to choose from, but even if you’re struggling to find something you like, the state of Kentucky is just a brief drive away, also offering tons of Southern comfort food to visitors. Keep reading to find out where you can find the best eats in Ohio, and let us know which hotspots there you frequent in the comments.

For Thai: Hit up Green Papaya

(Photo via Green Papaya/Facebook)

Cincinnati isn’t close to the ocean, but still, Green Papaya manages to supply delicious sushi with fresh ingredients to patrons all year round. This might explain why their prices are a bit higher than other Asian joints in the area, but regulars promise you won’t be disappointed with the service or product. The only downfall is that Green Papaya’s parking situation can be a bit tricky, so you may prefer to arrange a ride or catch public transit to enjoy your meal.

Rock Music Fans Will Appreciate the Tickle Pickle

(Photo via Tickle Pickle/Facebook)

This popular burger joint was nearly named Buns N Roses until a staff vote picked Tickle Pickle instead. The original moniker remains on the menu as the name of one of their many unique sandwiches; others include Breadzepplin and Meatallica. Their burgers are made from 100% Angus beef, but if you’re vegan or vegetarian you have to try their black bean and Impossible options. Delivery and carryout services are available, and in the cold months, Tickle Pickle stays busy thanks to the propane heaters on their cozy patio.

Get a Taste of India at Amma’s Kitchen

(Photo via Amma’s Kitchen/Facebook)

One of the best restaurants in Cincinnati in hands down Amma’s Kitchen, which means Mother’s Kitchen in Hindi. Their menu is fully vegetarian and cooked in a kosher-certified kitchen; if you can’t decide what to order on your first visit, the sampler platter allows you to try ten options including rice pudding and soup. Elsewhere, Amma’s has a dinner for two option with curries and dosas that are drool-worthy.

The Melting Pot’s Fine Dining Experience Is Tasty and Romantic

(Photo via The Melting Pot/Facebook)

There’s less emphasis on fine dining among the best restaurants in Cincinatti in comparison to those found in bigger cities. Still, the spots that offer unforgettable culinary experiences should be on your bucket list – particularly The Melting Pot. For cheese and chocolate lovers alike, a meal here is like heaven on earth. If you’re celebrating an anniversary, their four-course dinner for two costs $115; the way to the heart is through the stomach, after all!

Nolia Kitchen’s Southern Cuisine Feels Like Home

(Photo via Nolia Kitchen/Facebook)

As Eater puts it, Nolia Kitchen is a “love letter to the South” from renowned Black Chef Jeffrey Harris. He relocated from New Orleans to Cincinnati back in 2005 after the infamous Hurricane Katrina struck. The menu includes notable Creole influences; sweet potato doughnuts with quark cheese, pickled jalapenos and barbecue chicken are all diner favorites. In 2023, Harris’ restaurant was a finalist for the 2023 James Beard Foundation’s best new restaurant award.

Chef Omar Garcia’s Tortilleria Is So Amazing Thanks to the Women in His Life

(Photo via Tortilleria Garcia/Facebook)

Not unlike Harris, Chef Omar Garcia has also opened up a love letter to his roots in Cincinnati. His ancestors come from Michoacan, Mexico, where the young foodie grew up watching his mom and grandmother grinding up corn on their family farm to make tortilla masa. His dough is made without the use of flour or chemical preservatives across three locations in the area. Garcia’s tacos are available in carnitas, pollo, carne asada and al pastor, but you’ll want to save room to try his tamales, burritos and rotisserie chicken too.

One of the Best Restaurants in Cincinnati Is Original Pancake House

(Photo via Original Pancake House/Facebook)

Starting your day off with a delicious breakfast is never a bad idea. In Cincinnati, one of the best places to do that is at Original Pancake House. They have a variety of gluten-free menu options and are open seven days a week to feed you your first (and yummiest) meal of the day. Prices are very reasonable, making this quaint Portland-founded chain a frequent favorite for locals and tourists.