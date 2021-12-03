Photo Credit: Adobe Stock
Here Are The Best COVID-19 Travel Insurance Plans
Anyone planning to travel abroad in the coming months should be aware of the restrictions in each country. Even in domestic destinations, it is advisable to have travel Insurance, as it is a protection that provides a safety net for any unforeseen events.
To choose the most suitable plan, three factors should be considered:
The type of trip. It is important to evaluate if the destination is busy, if you’ll be participating in adventurous activities, or if there will be people going with you.
You’ll also want to evaluate if the plan is cost-effective. Travel Insurance generally provides a more affordable cost in cases of unforeseen events, being essential for those planning international travel. Therefore, it is worth checking all the coverage and assistance offered by the insurer.
Pay attention to plan incentives. Does the insurance offer additional assistance, such as hospitalization, dental expenses and surgical interventions. Consider all options to find the most suitable product for your needs.
Now that you know, here are some options for travel insurance that cover COVID-related problems for your next trip. Here are the seven best COVID-19 travel insurance, according Forbes.
1. Cat 70
Cat 70’s plan was among the top scorers because it provides the best coverage levels across all of our measurements.
The plan’s COVID medical coverage is primary, so travelers don’t have to use their own health plan first, says the magazine.
“The highest medical coverage limit among the plans we reviewed. With top-notch benefits, this plan doesn’t have weak points for COVID coverage.”
For more information, visit the website.
2. HTH Worldwide
HTH Worldwide has top-notch COVID-related benefits across the board.
Forbes points that the greatest advantage of HTH Worldwide’s plan is its medical coverage is primary, with the highest medical coverage limit among the plans we reviewed.
3. Tin Leg
Tin Leg’s Gold plan has superior COVID-related travel insurance benefits.
With its top-notch benefits, this plan doesn’t have a disadvantage for COVID-related coverage.
Official website.
4. USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services
USI’s Diamond plan has received good reviews. However,
if you’re looking for superior COVID coverage, this plan has no downsides.
Official website
5. AXA Assistance USA
AXA Assistance USA scored highly due to its solid pandemic-related coverage.
The plan’s COVID medical coverage is primary, so you don’t have to use your own health plan first.
Also, while the medical coverage of $250,000 isn’t the highest available, it’s generous and more than most other plans.
6. John Hancock’s Gold
John Hancock’s Gold plan offers excellent coverage levels for pandemic-related problems. While the medical coverage of $250,000 isn’t the highest available, it’s generous and more than most other plans.
7. Trawick International
Trawick International offers 21 days after your trip deposit to cancel for any reason coverage.