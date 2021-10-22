Athens, Santorini, & Mykonos: Traveling Greece Solo As A Black Woman

Whether Athens, Santorini, or Mykonos— or all three— are on your Greece travel bucket list, I want to be the first to tell you that it’s possible to take this trip solo as a Black woman.

After coming across an insanely cheap flight deal on American Airlines, I decided to book the flight and figure the planning out later. As someone who loves and lives for flight deals, I know that time was of the essence in securing the deal, or I would miss out.

My roundtrip flight from Charlotte, NC to Athens, Greece was $299.00. I had a super short— 40 minute— layover window in JFK to change to the bigger plane.

I know what you’re thinking, how and why did you decide to go to Greece solo as a Black woman?

About 70% of my travels, domestic and international, have been solo. So, I’ve gotten very comfortable planning trips and navigating them alone. Also, as mentioned above, time was of the essence in locking in the flight deal, so I didn’t want to risk waiting on friends to decide if they could or wanted to come. Sometimes, you just have to make an executive decision.

I spent 7 days in the country, and I planned everything on my own. I wanted to share my experience in hopes that it will help you plan your trip to Greece one day.

I decided to spend two nights in Athens, two nights in Santorini, and two nights in Mykonos before heading back to Athens to fly out. I chose this route based on flight and ferry prices between the cities, as well as pricing.