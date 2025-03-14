A groundbreaking journey is on the horizon as Nigerian travel and lifestyle creator Alma Asinobi sets on a daring quest to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest trip across all seven continents. Asinobi has her sights set on completing the journey in under 60 hours. By doing this, she is championing a new narrative in global travel that challenges borders, representation, and the limitations placed on those with restrictive passports.

“Alma’s record attempt represents a significant moment for diversity in global adventure travel,” says Eneyi Obi, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Rise, in a press release shared with Travel Noire. “Her journey will inspire countless travelers from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue their own travel ambitions, and we at Risevest are glad we can be catalysts to make this amazing feat a reality.”

Alma Asinobi’s Trailblazing Trip Begins

On March 15, Asinobi will take her first steps toward history. Her trip will begin in Antarctica before weaving across the globe through North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. If successful, she will beat the current record of 64 hours, held by American traveler Johnny Cruz Buckingham, by nearly four hours.

As the youngest and only Black solo traveler to attempt this feat, Asinobi’s mission extends far beyond the stopwatch. She’s rewriting the rules of travel for underrepresented adventurers worldwide. “This attempt is about more than just breaking a record,” Alma says. “It’s about showing what’s possible for young African women and anyone with a low-mobility passport. I don’t want my dreams or adventures to be determined by the color of my skin or the color of my passport.”

A Statement On Travel Barriers

MAE MCG

Asinobi has built a reputation as a daring storyteller, crafting a career combining adventure and advocacy. Through her platform, she highlights the challenges travelers face from countries with restricted visa access. She also offers insights and practical advice for those who dream of seeing the world. Her work has attracted a dedicated following of over 200,000 fans and partnerships with global brands like Sony, Mastercard, and Spotify.

For Asinobi, this journey is deeply personal. “I didn’t see a lot of people like me traveling and sharing details about how they made it happen with their passport,” she explains. “Most blogs and social media content were focused on the trips themselves, but not much about how to get visas and plan for the trips. So I decided to fill that gap.”

Asinobi’s influence extends beyond her online community. She has delivered TEDx keynote speeches and been nominated for ‘Travel & Leisure Influencer of the Year’ at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards. List NG recently named her one of the Top 100 Influential Nigerians of 2024.

Making History During Women’s Month

As Alma Asinobi takes on this audacious challenge, her journey coincides with Women’s Month—a fitting tribute to her determination and the legacy she is building for future travelers. Whether she shatters the record or not, Asinobi has already succeeded in changing the conversation around who gets to explore the world and how they do it.

Travel enthusiasts can follow Asinobi’s record-breaking attempt in real time on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #AlmaChasingContinents. Her journey is about breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and proving that adventure has no limits.