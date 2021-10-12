Radio Host Is Taking Her Afrobeats Show To Dubai And Wants 70 Lucky Travelers To Join

Radio personality and host Sheila O is taking Afrobeats to Dubai, and she’s bringing 70 lucky people with her.

Sheila O’s show AfroZons launched in 2017 and is the first-ever Afrobeats show on a major US radio FM Network, where she highlights the latest cultural trends and music from Africa.

She’s now taking her show to the Middle East thanks to a partnership with the Board of Dubai Tourism for the first AfroZons Dubai Sound Off Trip.

It’s all a part of the World Expo 2020, which will be held in Dubai.

For 170 years, World Expos have provided a platform to showcase the greatest innovations that have shaped the world we live in today by giving tourists a chance to learn the country’s history, culture, food, and more. Expo 2020 was postponed due to the ongoing health crisis. Expo 2020 Dubai is the first Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia with many reasons to be counted as one of the most important in exposition history.

“The key thing for me and what I want people to get out of this trip is exposure,” Sheila O told Travel Noire. “When you travel, the world opens up to you and opens your minds to other cultures. You see what people are doing in other countries, and then you start to understand that there is nothing that you can’t do. We want people to be empowered on this trip.”

Sheila O says that while everyone is welcomed on this trip, she hopes that Black people across the diaspora take advantage of the opportunity.

The AfroZons Sound Off campaign kicked off on Oct. 1 and the winners will have the chance to experience Dubai like never before. Joining these winners will be celebrity radio hosts from Nigeria, The USA, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Angola, and Zambia will join their fans to see the beauty of Dubai for the Dubai EXPO 2021.

“We put together some never seen before packages for my young people, which is the young people,” says Sheila O.

The trip will take place from March 3 through March 9. To be eligible for the giveaway, participants must be a valid U.S., Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Kenya, Tanzania, or Zambia resident. You must be at least 21 years old and have a valid passport. For more information about the contest or apply, click here.