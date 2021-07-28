New Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship Will Feature Black Mermaid Designed By Black Artist

Virgin Voyages has unveiled a Black mermaid design for Valiant Lady, the adults-only cruise line’s second ship, according to Cruise Hive. The ship is set to begin sailing next Spring, and bookings are now being accepted.

Currently in the final construction phase with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Valiant Lady will feature a glamourous new Black mermaid on the bow of the vessel. The cruise line describes its newest icon as a “gorgeous mermaid who encompasses the energy of a woman moving confidently forward toward her dreams.”

“With diversity at the core of Virgin Voyages’ brand ideology, it was a natural move to want to honor and represent different races and nationalities by telling those stories through the mermaids,” the cruise line said. “This platform allows international artists to make waves and represent different backgrounds on an expansive, global canvas.”

The mermaid was designed by Hilary Wilson, a Boston-based Black artist with a background in classical art and medical drawing who is inspired and driven by the diversity of people and faces in the world that she has an opportunity to paint.

“The breath of people that live and exist in the world—I feel so lucky that I get to experience them and create art from them,” said Hilary. “How lucky are we to get to paint all these kinds of people?”

Hilary wanted to make sure the mermaid resembled a real Black woman with authentic characteristics and features. She sports a half-cornrowed, half naturally curly hairstyle.

The ship will debut on March 18, sailing from Portsmouth, England. Strict health protocols will be in place and guests will be required to be fully vaccinated.

Valiant Lady will sail 3-, 11- and 12-night itineraries that include islands and cities in Europe, such as Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Lisbon, and Zeebrugge.

