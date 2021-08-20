Virgin Atlantic Airline Is Set For A Return To The Caribbean

Virgin Atlantic is making a long-awaited return to Caribbean shores. The British carrier is returning to St Lucia after a brief hiatus, flying from London Heathrow to Hewanorra International Airport. Virgin also announced new services from Manchester to Montego Bay, Jamaica. In a historic move, passengers will be able to fly from Edinburgh Airport in Scotland to Barbados for the first time.

This is the only entry to the Caribbean from Scotland.

The United Kingdom has long been the second-largest tourism market for St. Lucia. Virgin Atlantic is introducing a thrice-weekly seasonal winter service starting from December 18th, 2021. Economy return flights start from £462 per person. Flights are currently on sale for the Scotland to Barbados route, which will operate twice weekly from the 5th of December. Jamaica’s seasonal winter services from Manchester Airport start from November 6th, three times a week, with return Economy flights starting from £428 per person.

Virgin Atlantic is also launching twice-weekly services from London Heathrow to the Bahamas beginning on November 20th, with return economy flights starting from £713 per person.

“Virgin Atlantic has been a long-term supporter and partner providing connectivity to the UK for many years, so we are delighted to welcome them back,” said new St. Lucia’s new Tourism Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire.

Hilaire added that the return “bodes well for the continued trajectory of the tourism industry, and the impact on the local economy and livelihoods.”

“The Caribbean is such an important destination for us and for our customers, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce our new routes, as we continue to grow our ever-expanding portfolio,” said Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic in a statement. “We know customers are keen to get away on their next adventure after a challenging year, and these Caribbean destinations offer the perfect escape for those travelers looking to either simply relax or explore a new corner of the world.

“For customers based around the UK, we are also thrilled to be able to offer additional routes from both Edinburgh and Manchester. Commencing international flights from Edinburgh marks an exciting new chapter, and I know our teams can’t wait to show Edinburgh the famous Virgin Atlantic spirit and flair.”