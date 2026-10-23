The last week of UK Black History Month 2026 isn’t slowing down, with a vibrant, educational, and celebratory mix of events and programming for tourists and locals alike.

The rest of the month still offers art, music, historical, and cultural exhibits for all ages. You can also easily find and attend guided walking tours, charity events, and community socials. To get involved, Eventbrite and BlackHistoryMonth.org.uk have lots of special programming to scroll through and get tickets for.

To make things easy, read through the selections below worth considering for your plans (especially if you’re wondering what to do in London this weekend!).

Things To See And Places To Be In London Before The End Of UK Black History Month 2026

Natural Solutions Expo 2026 Area: Enfield Date: Saturday, October 24 During this expo, attendees can focus on Black holistic well-being, drawing on traditional knowledge from across the diaspora.

The Black Joy Experience 2026 Area: Borough / Elephant & Castle Date: Saturday, October 24 Welcoming those from across the diaspora and of mixed heritage, this event invites attendees to come, make new friends, and sink into Black joy, community, and creativity.

A Journey Through Time: A Story of Africa’s Children Area: Hammersmith Date: Saturday, October 24 During this audio and visually immersive event, guests will learn about key African historical figures, do arts and crafts, observe a panel discussion, and view contemporary artists’ “depictions of African greats.”

Dope Black Queers: Writing Poetics Area: Bankside Date: Saturday, October 24 In this guided creative writing workshop, poetry will be the method as attendees explore the history of (and feelings expressed during) Black British protest and resistance. As of this report, you can still join the waitlist for a chance to snag a ticket.

In Our Hands: Hair, Memory & Making Area: Forest Hill Date: Sunday, October 25 At this family-friendly event spearheaded by award-winning hairstylist Charlotte Mensah, there will be three masterclasses where attendees can learn about caring for, styling, and adorning Black hair. There will also be a zine-making workshop where you can further tap into “exploring hair identity and creativity.”

Black Music & Rebellion: 50 Years of Punk Area: Camden Date: Thursday, October 29 During this exciting and exploratory evening, broadcaster Richie Brave and attendees will time-jump across “five decades of punk, rebellion, Black music, and Camden’s place within this cultural history.”

Flavours of Heritage: African & Caribbean Tooting Food Tour Area: Tooting Date: Saturday, October 31 Some of the restaurants and shops on this food tour of African and Caribbean cuisines, where you’ll enjoy tasty samples, include ENU Ethiopian and Eritrean Kitchen, Chagos Bar, and Kimmie’s Jerk Joint. The group will also stop at Sunyani Market and Ital Vital Herbs during the three-hour experience.

ARTicles – Black Art Show: Black History Month Edition Area: North Greenwich Date: Saturday, October 31 Artsy types will love this dynamic and vibrant art show where “art, culture, music, creativity, and community come together under one roof.” Expect to interact with artists and the art, plus enjoy live performances, food, and drinks.

What Are The Origins Of Black History Month In The UK?

While Black History Month in the United States began in the 1920s, the dedicated month didn’t take root in the United Kingdom until 1987. That year, Akyaaba Addai-Sebo used his role as a Black/African community leader and Coordinator of Special Projects at the Greater London Council to establish the UK’s first Black History Month. Only a few years earlier, in 1984, the Ghanaian had moved to the UK as a refugee fleeing political persecution in his homeland.

In a 2017 interview, Addai-Sebo explained that UK Black History Month came about after he noticed and was alerted to a notable lack of pride in African heritage among Black British communities. Additionally, the advocate was particularly motivated to establish UK Black History Month to give young people time to focus on Black British historical contributions and community. Till this day, UK Black History Month is still celebrated in October — back-to-school time for British students. According to Addai-Sebo, the time of year is when “children were fresh after the long summer vacation and had less to worry about exams and tests, and the camaraderie was stronger as they shared experiences.”

“A crisis of identity faced us squarely despite the Race Awareness campaigns of the Greater London Council (GLC) and the Inner London Education Authority (ILEA),” he told BlackHistoryMonth.org.uk, reflecting on the period before the special month was established.

“October in the UK as February in the US is to inculcate self-pride, and especially in children. Self-pride is the catalyst for achievement, and there is no greater ‘truth’ than knowing yourself,” he added elsewhere in the interview.