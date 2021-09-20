Travelers To Tanzania Should Be Aware Of These Updated COVID-19 Requirements

As of September 19, all travelers to Tanzania now have to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within the 96 hours prior to their departure to the country in order to gain entry.

According to The East African, Health Permanent Secretaries Abel Makubi of mainland Tanzania and Fatma Mrisho of Zanzibar announced this and other new requirements aimed at increasing traveler surveillance and minimizing new COVID-19 cases in a statement this past Wednesday.

The new measures apply to all travelers arriving from outside the country; this includes not only foreign visitors and crew members such as truck drivers transporting cargo from bordering nations, but Tanzanian citizens returning home, as well.

However, travelers transiting through the country, children five and younger, and aircraft crew members are exempt from testing requirements.

Only results of Real Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests or Nucleic Acid Amplifications Tests (NAATS) will be accepted, and they must have been completed at a nationally accredited or approved laboratory.

Furthermore, travelers who have been in countries having reported a high number of cases of COVID-19, or cases involving any of the various COVID-19 variants within the past two weeks will also be required to take a second, rapid test upon arrival at their own expense.

According to the statement, “Cost for COVID-19 rapid test shall be to Tsh23,000 ($10) of which is non-refundable and testing fees applies to travelers arriving in Tanzania mainland by air or marine vessels, for Zanzibar the cost for rapid test shall be Tsh58,000 ($25).”

Individuals traveling to Tanzania must also complete a mandatory online traveler’s health surveillance form within 24 hours prior to their arrival in the country. Hand sanitization, the wearing of face masks, and social distancing must be observed at all ports of entry.

