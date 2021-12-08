Travel Noire Readers Share Their 'Wackest' Travel Experiences

Hey Travel Noire fam, we are always reading and listening to your comments and feedback. So much so, we couldn’t help but share some of the responses to one of our recent Instagram posts where we asked you all to weigh in on your most underwhelming travel experiences.

In true TN fashion, you all did not disappoint, and some of you had similar or even the same encounters. As a travel publication focused on being a resource to Black travelers across the Diaspora, we felt that by sharing these stories, it could help— or even save you from going through the things these travelers did.

We’ve all been there, honestly. We get so hyped up for what we think is going to be this much needed escape, only to get to our destination and realize…’this ain’t that.’

Whether we were ‘catfished’ by our hotel or Airbnb, or the weather for our entire trip is trash, and we are literally confined to our room. No matter how long you’ve been traveling or the number of countries you’ve visited, it happens to the best of us.

But we have each other’s backs.

With that being said, here is a compilation of stories from Travel Noire readers who weighed in on their ‘wackest’ travel encounters. If you didn’t weigh in on IG, feel free to share in the comment section below.

You can also find the entire thread here, where travelers also gave great tips on how to make your experience better.