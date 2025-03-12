A TikToker has captured the hearts of many online users over her friendly encounter with an absolute stranger while flying to Egypt.

Melat, @melatsdiary, is a faux locs loctician based in College Park, Maryland. In early March, she posted footage of herself bonding with another young woman while seated on an Egyptair flight. Both were comfortably dressed, wearing bonnets to cover their hair, and doing under-eye masks. The cheerful clip showed the fast friends giggling with each other like they were already besties. Melat had some press-on nails on her tray, suggesting that her pre-landing prep included a fresh set as well as a skincare boost.

“Girlhood is sitting next to a random girl on your 10-hour flight to Egypt, and by hour six, y’all are putting face masks on and basically besties,” Melat wrote. In her caption, the TikTok user added that her trip “started off so good” thanks to her newfound friend. The post has over 683,500 views and 120,000 likes.

What Else Happened During Melat’s ‘Girlhood’ Moment During Her Travels To Egypt?

In a follow-up video, Melat shared a clip of her and her new friend in the car together. At that moment, the duo realized they should exchange numbers so they wouldn’t lose contact. In her caption, Melat noted that they exchanged numbers via via WhatsApp.

After their 10-hour flight — and enduring some silliness together upon landing and going through customs — the TikTok user said she and her new friend had to “split ways” for a 17-hour layover.

“We were acting like long lost twins separated at birth by the end,” Melat recalled.

Many commenters noted that Melat and her new friend looked similar and could even be related. Someone went as far as to assert underneath the initial post that the two young travelers weren’t really strangers.

However, Melat noted that the natural good vibes are what truly spawned the friendliness between her and her seatmate. The TikToker said, “Nah, we just really clicked;) . [It] felt like I knew her in my past life though.”