Steepest Rollercoasters In The World: Texas Now Holds The Top Spot

Thrill seekers around the world, this is for you. We’ve found the world’s steepest rollercoasters, and as the saying goes, ‘everything is bigger in Texas.’

In 2022, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will debut the world’s steepest dive rollercoaster, for its 30th anniversary.

Named Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, the ride will offer a breathtaking feeling in which riders will be momentarily suspended face-down before entering the “terrifying 150-foot dive” during the first drop.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to push the limits of thrill and innovation as we prepare to introduce the world’s steepest dive coaster during our 30th anniversary season,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert in a statement. “Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger joins an already stellar lineup of record-breaking roller coasters, rides, and attractions. With eight intense elements including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite,” added Siebert.

According to Six Flags, this ride features a vertical 95-degree drop that riders will zoom down at speeds of 60 miles per hour. The ride will also have three 21-passenger trains traveling on 2,501 feet of track through twists and turns including an Immelmann inversion, a 270° zero-g roll, a 75-foot near-vertical drop, a wild-banked turn, an extreme airtime hill, and a high-speed spiral finale.

During the line, the riders will learn more about Dr. Diabolical, the company states in a statement.

“As guests enter the ride queue, they will be immersed in the story of Dr. Diabolical and her evil quest to create menacing creatures to frighten the world. To give her creations life, Dr. Diabolical constructed a machine to capture the essence of human adrenaline and fear.”

Following Six Flags’ big announcement, Travel Noire rounded up some of the world’s other steepest rollercoasters. Here they are.