Steepest Rollercoasters In The World: Texas Now Holds The Top Spot
Thrill seekers around the world, this is for you. We’ve found the world’s steepest rollercoasters, and as the saying goes, ‘everything is bigger in Texas.’
In 2022, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will debut the world’s steepest dive rollercoaster, for its 30th anniversary.
Named Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, the ride will offer a breathtaking feeling in which riders will be momentarily suspended face-down before entering the “terrifying 150-foot dive” during the first drop.
“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to push the limits of thrill and innovation as we prepare to introduce the world’s steepest dive coaster during our 30th anniversary season,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert in a statement. “Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger joins an already stellar lineup of record-breaking roller coasters, rides, and attractions. With eight intense elements including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite,” added Siebert.
According to Six Flags, this ride features a vertical 95-degree drop that riders will zoom down at speeds of 60 miles per hour. The ride will also have three 21-passenger trains traveling on 2,501 feet of track through twists and turns including an Immelmann inversion, a 270° zero-g roll, a 75-foot near-vertical drop, a wild-banked turn, an extreme airtime hill, and a high-speed spiral finale.
During the line, the riders will learn more about Dr. Diabolical, the company states in a statement.
“As guests enter the ride queue, they will be immersed in the story of Dr. Diabolical and her evil quest to create menacing creatures to frighten the world. To give her creations life, Dr. Diabolical constructed a machine to capture the essence of human adrenaline and fear.”
Following Six Flags’ big announcement, Travel Noire rounded up some of the world’s other steepest rollercoasters. Here they are.
1. TMNT Shellraise - New Jersey, USA
TMNT Shellraiser is a steel rollercoaster at Nickelodeon Universe American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.
It is based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, and the shellraiser is a vehicle used by the characters.
2. Takabisha - Yamanashi, Japan
#TripAdvisorDiscovery Video: Takabisha the world’s steepest rollercoaster 🎢 from traveler Maria. Upload your video: https://t.co/cRpMrl7Mgx pic.twitter.com/ZMC7l40lej
— Tripadvisor (@Tripadvisor) November 10, 2016
Built in July 2011, rollercoaster offers sudden acceleration by linear motor, seven twists (rotations), sharp drops with a maximum drop angle of 121 degrees, sudden rise while looking at the sky, temporary stop in fall position, etc.
3. Green Lantern Coaster - Queensland, Australia
The ride currently features the second-steepest drop on a roller coaster, just half a degree short of Takabisha’s 121°.
This thrill ride will deliver fun of galactic proportions as you make your way through 488 meters of track, including the incredible drop that takes the title of being one of the steepest in the Southern Hemisphere.
4. Cannibal , Utah, USA
Cannibal has an enclosed vertical elevator lift 208 feet high, followed by a 116° drop. It has an underground tunnel, a 140-foot inverted loop, a diving loop, and a unique element: a double barrel roll that reverses rotational direction half-way through, suspended over a 50-foot waterfall.
5. Timber Drop - Jeanménil, France
Launched in July 2011, Timber Drop has a vertical drop of 113.1°.
The theme is inspired by the redwoods. Trains pass through several tree stumps during the run, and various cut logs decorate the area surrounding the attraction.
6. Mumbo Jumbo - Yorkshire, England
Jumbo is not a particularly fast roller coaster, its excitement comes from the way it defies gravity. The ride features an “outside” turn, meaning you bank to the left whilst turning right, this is the opposite of a banked corner which you find on most standard roller coasters.
7. Fahrenheit - Pennsylvania, USA
Fahrenheit features an inverted vertical loop “lift” coaster that starts off swooping riders up 121 feet above the ground only to plunge them right back down in a gut-wrenching, 97º negative drop.
Riders face a 107-foot inverted loop, an inverted corkscrew roll, cobra element, airborne inverted S-roll, another inverted corkscrew, a little airtime hill, a high-speed banked curve, and then a curve to end it.