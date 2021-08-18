Sandals Resorts Is Rewarding Caribbean Olympians With Free Luxury Vacations

There’s a lot of intense training and commitment that goes into becoming an elite athlete who makes it to the pinnacle of your sport, and Sandals Resorts realizes that. Now try attaining that level of excellence during a pandemic where preparation was disrupted, some struggled with mental health challenges and feelings of isolation during lockdown, and maintaining conditioning became a sport in itself.

Getting to the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was certainly not easy, and now Caribbean athletes will get a chance to decompress in luxury courtesy of Sandals Resorts International.

The all-inclusive collection of exquisite beach resorts is gifting complimentary stays to Caribbean Olympians, in islands where they operate, who represented their countries in the just-concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo. Those who medaled will each receive “one complimentary no-limit on nights’ stay, in the highest room category at any Sandals or Beaches resort across the region complete with luxury BMW transfers from their home, if applicable, to the resort of choice.”

Additionally, all athletes who represented their country in the Olympics in any event will receive a luxury-included four-night vacations at a Sandals Resort on their home soil.

Athletes from St. Vincent will claim their prize at a resort in St. Lucia, since Beaches St. Vincent is not opened as yet.

🚨- In addition to no limit VIP stays for our athletes who medaled, my team & I @SandalsResorts will be offering ALL athletes who traveled to the Olympics to represent their Island, in which we have a resort, a complimentary “Worlds Best” vacay. #TeamCaribbean 🇯🇲🇧🇸🇬🇩🇦🇬🇧🇧🇱🇨🇻🇨 — Adam Stewart (@AdamStewart) August 9, 2021

“It takes a great amount of sacrifice, hard work, dedication and consistency to even make it to the Olympics,” said Stewart. “Our Caribbean athletes have shown admirable grit, tenacity and a fighting spirit, and as a Caribbean brand, entirely committed to the development of the region and showcasing our regional talent, we are beyond proud of every single athlete who went out there to represent their country.”

“I’ve been saying it throughout the games and I will continue to say it, ‘the world’s best deserve the world’s best’ and we cannot wait to roll out our red carpet for all our Olympians when their schedules allow,” he said.

He added that the Games “have been just what we needed to lift our collective spirits. We can never thank our athletes enough for everything they do for their countries, and we cannot express enough what it means to all of us. We are going to make sure they have the best vacation experience of their lives when they redeem their prizes at Sandals Resorts.”