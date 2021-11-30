Rihanna Deemed National Hero Of Barbados By Newly Elected Female President

Rihanna is adding a new title to her already long list. You can now refer to the singer and entrepreneur as The Right Honorable Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

During the island nation’s ceremony and celebration for its new-found independence from British rule, newly elected president Dame Sandra Mason conferred upon the island native the title of National Hero of Barbados. The singer sat among dignitaries and other important figures during the historic event.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designation for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Fenty. May you continue to shine bright like a diamond, a great honor to your nation,” the announcer said to the crowd as Rihanna shook hands with President Mason.



“I have traveled the world, and received several awards and recognitions, but nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in,” the singer said as she accepted the honor.

BREAKING: Rihanna is conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados by the prime minister pic.twitter.com/I036f4O2zx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021

“Man, seeing Rihanna go against the odds and discredits the majority of her career. Never folded or feed into the hate; just kept striving and moving forward. While accomplishing so much only at the age of 33 is hella inspiring,” Twitter user @bcofconnell wrote.

To be clear, Barbados has been an independent country since 1966. However, the country — along with 16 others that were formally part of the so-called “British Empire” — still recognized Queen Elizabeth II as its sovereign head of state until this recent decision.

Dame Mason was the acting governor-general. She is a graduate of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus, Barbados, and the Hugh Wooding Law School, Trinidad. Dame Mason was also the first Barbadian woman to graduate from the Trinidadian law school.

Rihanna is no stranger to titles in her homeland

The Barbadian government appointed the singer as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in 2018. It is a slight departure from her role as Cultural Ambassador, which she was appointed in 2008.

“Rihanna has a deep love for this country, and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education,” Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said in a statement. “She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home.”

There is no word just yet on what her new title will entail, but what we do know is that the singer is a proud Bajan woman through and through, and she will carry it with grace and beauty.