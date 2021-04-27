Puerto Rico Is Giving Away Two-Week Workcations

Those of you ready to switch out your home office space with ocean views, emerald hills and beautiful sunsets, may have a chance because Puerto Rico wants more people to enjoy the island while working from home.

Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s tourism board, announced that it is offering the chance for 6 people to win a two-week workcation to the island.

Since the pandemic, more people are working from home, and it’s a trend that’s likely to continue. More workers are taking their homes offices on the road. At least 74% of Americans said they’re thinking about taking a workcation to help with “work from home” fatigue.

“Puerto Rico is a great option for travelers looking to work remotely from unique accommodations, seeking warm temperatures, rich history, a plethora of outdoor attractions, delectable cuisine, and an international flair,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. “Puerto Rico is committed to providing a safe travel experience, given the prioritization of health and safety measures.”

To apply to win the two-week “workcation”, including round-trip airfare, applicants should briefly explain what they would accomplish if they had a chance to Deskover on the US territory, by May 13.

Six winners will receive one roundtrip economy flight plus 14-nights accommodation and free Wi-Fi, for trips taking place in August 2021.

“We understand that COVID-19 is still a fear many people have when traveling. But many people are looking into options of working remotely in places like Puerto Rico because it also helps with their mental health and their productivity,” said Xiomara Rodríguez, a spokeswoman for Discover Puerto Rico told the Orlando Sentinel.

She adds that while there are some concerns on the island among residents promoting travel, the board has a mission “to inform them of safe ways to travel here and keep everyone informed of the latest government mandates to keep both locals and those traveling as safe as possible.”

