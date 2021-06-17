Oprah Teams Up With Hilton To Gift Black Dads A Father’s Day Hawaii Vacay

Oprah Winfrey is teaming up with Hilton Hotels and Resorts to celebrate Black dads with a Father’s Day Hawaii vacay. The media maven honored five outstanding fathers in her first-ever Father’s Day special titled “OWN Spotlight: Honoring Our Kings – Celebrating Black Fatherhood.”

The special was hosted by Oprah and Emmy Award-winning actor and father Sterling K. Brown, from “This Is Us” and “Black Panther.” It aimed to recognize the achievements of Black fathers by sharing the stories of amazing every day and celebrity dads, who serve their own families while also inspiring others.

Courtesy of the Oprah Winfrey Network

The team at Hilton Hotels was surprised when they were contacted by the production company at the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) with a special request. Oprah wanted to send the fathers who had been featured in the special, along with their families, to the Grand Wailea Waldorf Astoria in Maui, one of her personal favorite vacation destinations. The show ended with her surprising the dads with this special Father’s Day Hawaii vacay.

“We are thrilled that Oprah thought our spectacular resort in Hawaii would be the perfect place to host these fathers and celebrate the amazing impact they are having on families beyond their own,” said Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta. “We are honored to play a part in recognizing Black fathers— whose inspiring stories too often go untold.”

Courtesy of Hilton Hotels and Resorts

The heartwarming Father’s Day special premiered on the OWN Network and Discovery+ on June 15. Families of all different cultures and makeups can enjoy watching a replay of the full special on-demand on Discovery+ as they, too, honor the amazing dads and father figures positively impacting their lives.

