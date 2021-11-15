Inside Wells Café & Bakehouse: One of Nigeria's Most Instagrammable Cafés

There’s no shortage of things to do in Nigeria. But the next time you’re in Asokoro, a visit to Wells Café & Bakehouse is a definite must.

The company, itself, doesn’t have an official website, but it has a huge presence on social media. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are all used to the Café’s advantage. Visitors are pleased with the quiet ambience and the refreshing atmosphere, which is a must-have respite for the hustle & bustle of Nigeria and its capital cities.

While the café touts its quiet ambience as a boom for the ever-growing remote workforce, it does host events periodically. For example, karaoke is now available on Thursday nights. And the winner of the karaoke competition will get a voucher for a 10,000 Naira (about $25 USD) for use at the Café.

To give you an idea of how much the average meal costs, a recent review revealed that a beef patty burger cost about 3500 Naira ($8.50 USD), and a steak and potatoes platter cost about 6500 Naira ($15.80 USD). So, it’s about the average cost of a meal at a café in a larger American city — yet, still pretty reasonable, all things considered.

But the draw, ultimately, to this hidden jewel in Nigeria is all the influencers who share their assorted photos. Wells’ specialty, of course, is their baked goods, as you can see from some of the selections below.

But watching people enjoy their time in the Café is another rare treat. Anyone can be an influencer here, and everyone seems to enjoy their chance in the spotlight when they do so. Check out some of our favorites below.