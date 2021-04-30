Photo Credit: Canva
10 New York City Summer Bucket List Items To Add To The Mix
The time has come. New York City summer 2021 is upon us. Not only do New York natives look forward to it, but people all over the world travel to experience it too.
What’s so special about a New York summer? The rush of warm weather in the city, constant events going on, and the vibes of just being in the city that never sleeps.
If you are looking to head to New York or even if you currently reside in the city here are 10 things you have to do this summer!
1. Catch A Game!
Not a sports fan? No worries, catching a Yankee’s game is just an excuse to enjoy the warm weather and day drink.
Yankee Stadium, in The Bronx, is known for its open-air stadium, numerous bars and craft beers.
2. Did someone say staycation?
The summer wouldn’t be right if you didn’t take a break, pamper yourself and enjoy a stay at a luxury hotel. One thing about hotels in New York City, you are going to have an amazing view almost anywhere you stay.
The Standard Highline, The Williamsburg Hotel & The William Vale are favorites among New Yorkers as they showcase views of the city skyline in a way you have never seen before.
3. Grab A Day Pass
As soon as the warm weather hits it is indeed day pass season. Self-care is extremely important and a $300 massage is just not always feasible. However, day spas all over the city have created “day passes”, that allow you to use the spa’s amenities, for two to four hours at a very low rate.
This makes for the perfect summer meet-up with friends or even a solo activity to focus on your own personal wellness.
4. Let’s Take A Swim
There’s only one way to beat the heat and that’s to find the nearest pool and take a dip.
Have you ever heard of a pool pass? Hotels with pools are turning a basic amenity into a gathering spot. These pool passes usually come with all-day access, and may even include a free drink.
5. Explore The Unknown
Here’s a short list of the best summer activities by borough:
The Bronx: City Island is filled with music and the smell seafood, what more can you ask for?
Manhattan: When’s the last time you took a stroll on the Highline? The former train line has become an outdoor trail and garden, and the perfect viewpoint to see the sunset
Brooklyn: The Brooklyn Promenade is real estate heaven, but beyond that it’s also the perfect place to gather with friends. Grab a slice of pizza or a drink, and along the way stop for an hour of rolling skating or a game of basketball.
Queens: Rockway Beach, might be Queens’ best kept secret. This beach is seemingly calm and great for people who might want a typical beach day. The boardwalk has plenty of food and drink options fit for foodies as well.
Staten Island: Take the Staten Island ferry, and bring your appetite. Everyone knows New York City is home to arguably the best pizza in the world and Staten Island might actually have it.
6. Pack Your Bags!
Jump on the LIRR and head to the Hamptons.
The Hamptons is perfect for a day trip as it’s easily accessible by LIRR or car, exploring the unpopulated beaches, thousands of restaurants and even do a bit of shopping. The trip will make you feel as if you boarded a plane to a small private island, when in fact you are right in Long Island.
7. Let’s Grab Some Food!
You’ve made it to foodie heaven, now what? It’s time to make reservations. Here are the five most popular restaurants to check out this summer: Carbone NYC, LOU LOU, Imani, Kokomo, and Omar’s Kitchen.
8. Did Someone Say Dessert?
Who has the best ice cream in the city? One thing is for certain as residents, on the first day of warm weather we set out to find our favorite ice cream shop of the summer.
The Bronx: Lickety Split Ice Cream
Manhattan:Mikey Likes It
Brooklyn:Van Leewan
Queens:Taiyaki NYC
Staten Island: Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor
9. Grab Your Lifevest!
Though we usually reserve the jet ski’s for Miami, we have recently found out you can explore Brooklyn, New York City and even New Jersey by jet ski.
The jet ski tours will get you an up close and personal view of NY landmarks including Coney Island, the Verrazano Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Lower Manhattan, Governors Island, and the Brooklyn Bridge.
10. Let the Vibes Take You
Honestly, just take a stroll with no end destination. It’s the city that never sleeps, but it’s also the most walkable city in the world. We often miss things when we don’t take the time to actually stroll and take everything in.
Recommendation: Start on the Brooklyn Bridge and walk to 14th street, make sure to stop along the way and take everything in.