Navigating Aviophobia: How To Tackle Your Fear of Flying

So, you’re getting excited about your first plane trip in ages, but you have a fear of flying. Your suitcase is packed, and you have a fantastic itinerary put together. Your friends in another state or country have said they’ll give you a warm welcome at the airport with signs and balloons.

There’s just one fly in the ointment. You never quite got over that news story about that plane crash, even though it happened a decade ago. Nor did you forget that time you encountered turbulence on a plane that was so severe it made your stomach flip. That falling sensation in your gut when on a roller coaster might be thrilling, but on a plane thousands of feet in the air? Not so much.

You aren’t alone in this fear. According to Time Magazine, “12.5% of Americans will struggle with a phobia, with aviophobia among the most common.”

Here are some suggestions of how to navigate your fear of flying.