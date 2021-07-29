Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day At These Black-Owned Spots

When it comes to chicken wings, there is only one debate: flats or drums? Or maybe lemon pepper versus honey barbecue. You will be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t love some wings. There’s a reason that it’s a ubiquitous party staple at major sporting events like the Super Bowl. In fact, Americans consumed 1.42 billion wings while watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers compete for this year’s Lombardi Trophy. No word on how many are eaten on National Chicken Wing Day, but we’re guessing it’s a lot.

If you’re thinking of grabbing something to eat on National Chicken Wing Day (July 29), consider stopping by one of these Black-owned restaurants to get your fix.