On September 18, the families of Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Christine Darden received Congress’ highest civilian honor — The Congressional Gold Medal — on the “hidden figures” behalves.

The event happened at the U.S. Capitol. Chairman Frank Lucas of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee awarded the honors to the Black women — who were recognized for their instrumental work as “human computers” between the 1930s and 1970s. The 2016 film Hidden Figures documented the segregation the women faced while namelessly and majorly contributing to advancements in American spaceflight. Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe, and Octavia Spencer starred in the film — based on author Margot Lee Shetterly’s book Hidden Figures.

Johnson, Jackson, and Vaughan were awarded posthumously. NASA reported that Darden watched the event from her home. The latter, 82, reportedly lives in Hampton, Virginia.

Lucas spoke highly of the groundbreaking Black female mathematicians and engineers during the awarding. The Oklahoma congressman noted the women’s resilience during their space race contributions despite sexism and racism.

“They were paid less, received fewer opportunities for advancement, and were not recognized for their contributions, often having to submit their work anonymously,” Lucas said of women mathematicians and engineers at NASA during the space race. “Women of color like Katherine Johnson, Christine Darden, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson faced even more disadvantages from segregation and racism. And yet they persisted in their work, helping to send John Glenn into orbit, to land the first humans on the Moon, and to launch enduring scientific missions like the Voyager probes.”

Why Did The Hidden Figures Receive The Congressional Gold Medal?

Awarded by Congress, The Congressional Gold Medal is a non-military honor that is considered the “highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions.” The medal can be bestowed upon sole individuals, groups, or institutions.

The House Science, Space, and Technology Committee noted that the prestigious award is given to recipients whose legacy within their fields is longstanding in the United States’ history and culture.