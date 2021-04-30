Photo Credit: Getty Images
Treat Mom Like A Queen For Mother's Day Brunch At These U.S. Restaurants
It’s time to start making plans to shower the mom in your life with gratitude. What is something that makes any mom happy? Mother’s Day brunch. Whether it’s your grandmother, your mom, your aunt, your wife, your best friend, or even your significant other, a day filled with mimosas, great food, and a great atmosphere while being surrounded by the people they love is the biggest statement of gratitude you can show.
Here are our favorite Mother’s Day brunch spots, guaranteed to make this year a special one.
Miss Icey’s - Atlanta
If the women in your life like to party and love great food, look no further than Miss Icey’s Kitchen & Bar. This Atlanta brunch spot mixes Southern cuisine and Caribbean classics with a New York City flare.
Miss Icey’s has an in-house DJ that always sets the vibe.
Recommendation: Skip the mimosas and have a Lychee Mojito.
Founding Farmers - Washington DC
Founding Farmers is the best brunch spot in all of D.C. The entire menu is made-to-order and sourced from farmers local to the area.
You can pick an outdoor seating area to get a view of the White House or choose community seating to share your gratitude for Mother’s Day with others.
Recommendation: Thinking of staying home? Founding Farmers has a “Mother’s Day Brunch At-Home” kit. The kit includes cinnamon rolls, French toast, Quiché, and even mimosas.
Pies n Thighs - New York City
Pies n Thighs literally might be home to the best fried chicken in the world, but we’ll leave that up to you to decide. Grab an outdoor table to take in the incredible view of The Williamsburg bridge and everything the neighborhood has to offer.
With so many Southern classics, there is something for everyone.
Recommendation: You can’t leave without having a slice of homemade pie and the fried chicken. Also be on the lookout for the homemade donuts and fried catfish, too.
CiCi’s Cafe - Los Angeles
CiCi’s Café is a brunch spot in Los Angeles. While they have everyone’s favorite brunch classic such as omelettes, French toast, crêpes and Huevos Rancheros— they are famous for having over 20 types of pancake on the daily menu.
Enjoy the warm weather on the outdoor patio as you celebrate Mother’s Day with a stack of pancakes.
Recommendation: Try the forget-me-not pancakes
Andros Taverna - Chicago
When you think of brunch you don’t think of Greek food at all, but Andros Taverna will change your mind. The fresh seafood dishes and traditional Greek dishes are what brings guests through the door, and the homemade pastries keeps you coming back.
This Mother’s Day, Andros Taverna is taking care of it all for you. Make a reservation and add the option to add a Mother’s Day cake and floral arrangement made in-house.
Recommendation: Pre-order the Chocolate Frappé Cake with coffee ganache for the special ladies in your life.
Caja Caliente- Miami
Caja Caliente started out as a food truck, but quickly became a favorite in Miami for authentic Cuban. The tropical theme is felt through decor as soon as you walk in, bringing that feeling of being on vacation. The brunch menu is extensive, however the crowd favorites are Caja’s Breakfast Tacos and Abuelita’s French Toast.
Recommendation: Kick it up a notch and add the “boozy brunch” for unlimited flavored mimosas.