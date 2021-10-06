Photo Credit: August de Richelieu
Buying A Home? These Are The Most Expensive Cities in The US
Becoming a homeowner is a dream for so many. Unfortunately, the associated costs can quickly add up and even more so depending on where you live. RealtyHop is a company that analyzes the affordability of housing markets in the United States. Their latest affordability index revealed some of the priciest zip codes in the country. To no one’s surprise, New York tops the list with appearances from other heavy hitters like Miami and Los Angeles. Read on to find out who else made the list of the most expensive cities in the US.
1. New York, NY
The city that never sleeps is notorious for offering meager spaces for exorbitant prices. New York’s current median home price is $958,000, with an estimated mortgage and taxes of $4,381.09 for an average household income of $63,998. But this is actually down $9,000 from a month earlier.
2. Miami, FL
In September, Miami ranked as the third most expensive city in the US. They have since moved up to number two in the least affordable places to live with an average home price of $549,000 and an estimated monthly mortgage of $2,653.58.
3. Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles fell from second to third place with a median home listing price of $915,000 which is down from $930,000 a month prior. The average mortgage payment is $4,204.14.
4. Newark, NJ
New Jersey may be in the shadow of New York City and on the higher end of the real estate pricing spectrum. But their prices are the most reasonable out of the top five.
Newark’s median home listing price is $350,000, which is almost three times less than NYC. The estimated mortgage payment is $2,110.61.
5. Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, California, rounds out the top five of the most expensive housing markets in October. The current median home price is $724,824 and the average mortgage payment is $3,373.32. The average household income is $63,017.