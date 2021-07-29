Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Is Coming To An Exhibition In Los Angeles

Italian artist, Michelangelo’s incredible ceiling murals, are going to be virtually displayed in Los Angeles starting August 2021. The Michelangelo Sistine Chapel exhibition will give visitors an up-close look at the artist’s most famous and historical artwork that lives in the Vatican.

In Rome, Italy the Sistine Chapel was initially painted in the early 1500s and his most intricate plastered painting called, The Last Judgement incorporates religious symbols and bright pastel colors. The renowned architect finished his most popular art-piece in 1541 and the ceiling mural has become a global landmark for international visitors to marvel at throughout the years.

Now, Los Angeles is bringing this magical experience to life through a 60 to 90-minute booked visit at a local gallery space located at 333s La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048. The exhibition welcomes all ages and is being produced by Entertainment (SEE™), a global touring exhibition company that specializes in bringing international artwork to lucky visitors. The LA-based producer are the organizers behind some of the most famous worldwide exhibitions including: Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, Frida Kahlo, Michael Jackson and more.

The gallery space will open to the public on August 27th and will run through the fall. The Michelangelo Sistine Chapel offers life-size depictions of some of the most famous scenes in his extensive mural art-piece. The exhibition uses high-technology to re-establish the original artwork in a digital space while stretching his work across the Los Angeles venue’s ceiling and sidewalls. The amazing murals are brought to life through advanced printing techniques that will allow the natural color of Michelangelo’s masterpiece to remain as true as if you were standing in the Vatican yourself.

Photo Courtesy Of Calvin Craig

Tickets for the exhibition run between $10 to $20 for children and adults. The family exhibition is only open from Wednesdays to Sundays, so booking far in advance is wise because of most people booking on these popular museum visitation days. There will be social distancing and COVID-19 regulations to abide by while touring the Michelangelo Sistine Chapel exhibition.