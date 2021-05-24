Miami Carnival Is Returning In 2021, Everything You Need To Know

The wait is over. Carnival lovers and mas players, it’s time to prepare for the return of Miami Carnival. Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee and the South Florida Carnival Bandleaders Association say the 37th installment of the event will return October 9-11. And yes, there will be COVID-19 measures in place.

Last year’s event was virtual, but organizers are confident with more people becoming vaccinated, they can safely pull off the in-person fest again.

“We are excited to once again be able to showcase the Miami Carnival in person,” Joan Hinkson-Justin, Chair, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee said via the website. “We have missed being able to present our pageantry, music, and Caribbean Culture with everyone. Our committee has been diligently working with both Miami -Dade, and Broward Counties to ensure that we can plan our cultural event, with the health and safety of our stakeholders and patrons as a key part of that plan.”

According to the website Miami-Dade and Broward Country county medical and park department gave the green light as long as there is reduced capacity, and a safety plan of action in place. There is no word yet on the exact capacity restrictions or official details on the safety plan.

“We are excited to again partner with Miami Carnival as they plan to navigate bringing the cultural event back to an in-person platform. With the generations of persons of Caribbean descent who have made Miami their home and the tourists coming in from other regions, Miami Carnival is an important part of our cultural tourism economy,” Connie W. Kinnard, GMCVB Vice President, Multicultural Tourism & Development said in a statement.

Tickets for the celebration are available. The week will include a junior carnival for children, panorama, a parade and concert, and of course j’ouvert. To learn more, visit www.miamicarnival.org.