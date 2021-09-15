Martini Lovers: You Can Get Paid To Enjoy The Classic Cocktail Like James Bond

Calling all martini lovers. Want to get paid to taste and critique your favorite drink? Then, this news might be of interest to you.

To celebrate the return of James Bond in movie theaters, and the release of ‘No Time to Die’, My Poker Coaching is looking for someone to become an official James Bond-style martini tester. For the true martini lovers, this is definitely a dream job. Oh, and they’re paying.

According to My Poker Coaching, the successful applicant will review delicious martinis from established cocktail venues and receive $500 upon completion of the review. You’ll also be gifted a professional cocktail set and spirits, so you can recreate your favorite Martini recipe at home.

“You could be paid $500 with all expenses included to taste test luxurious martini’s,” the company said in a press release.

Interested martini lovers can submit their applications September 1 through 30. The winner will be contacted by Friday, October 8 by My Poker Coaching via by email. The winner will also be announced via the My Poker Coaching social media channels.

The competition is open to residents from the UK aged eighteen (18) years or over and residents from the United States of America and Canada aged twenty-one (21) years or over.

To apply to become a James Bond-style tester, all you have to do is fill in the form on their website and tell My Poker Coaching why you would be perfect for the role.

The successful candidate will need to judge the following criteria: the flavor and strength ratio, the appearance and garnish, the value for money, the quality of ingredients used, and shaken or stirred.

The ‘Vesper Martini’ is the famous drink ordered by James Bond. The recipe for Bond’s “Vesper” martini, as described in the 2006 movie: ‘Three measures of Gordon’s; one of vodka; half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it over ice, and add a thin slice of lemon peel.’