Make Your Marriage Proposal Epic At One Of These Gorgeous Spots

A marriage proposal is one of those milestone moments that you will never forget and will recount for years to come. So it’s important to get it right. Talk about pressure. That’s why Travel Noire enlisted the expert advice of Melanie Fernando from 4 Thirteen Events.

Fernando specializes in planning intimate events and admittedly loves “the feeling that you get with the surprise and then the reaction from the fiancé.” Fernando’s services include planning an entire proposal from scratch or simply helping to execute an idea.

“Some men already have a vision in their heads of what they want,” she told Travel Noire. “And then some are totally lost. They’ll say, ‘I think we can go with what you’re saying. That sounds much better.’ I think sometimes they’re not as detail-oriented as women are. So they look at one thing as an amazing proposal. And then when we actually talk it through and I start asking them questions, they’re like, ‘well, maybe I didn’t have it as together as I thought I did.'”

To help navigate this very tricky terrain, Fernando suggests focusing on the most important aspect of the whole event. Your fiancé.

“For proposals, I think the most important thing, of course, is keeping in mind your fiance and her personality, and whether she wants it to be grand and in front of a lot of people or if she wants it more private. I think all of these locations offer the opportunity to have something more secluded or have it in front of many people depending on what time you go to the location.”

To help get the ball rolling, Fernando curated a list for Travel Noire of the most epic proposal spots in the world that will no doubt make this one of the most memorable moments of your life as a couple. This list is by no means exhaustive.

Honorable mention goes to other very worth locations like the White Sands National Monument in New Mexico; the lavender flower fields of Provence, France; Table Mountain, Cape Town; and the California coast including Malibu and the Sunset Cliffs of San Diego.

Without further ado, here are the stunning locations that made Fernando’s list.