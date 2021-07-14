Try These Unconventional Macaroni And Cheese Dishes Around The US

It’s National Mac and Cheese Day, TN fam! Name a better duo than macaroni and cheese. We’ll wait. The creation of this creamy concoction is proof that not all heroes wear capes. At the very least they deserve a statue erected in their honor, but unfortunately, the exact origin of the comfort food staple is unknown. There is speculation that it likely has roots in Northern Europe, with the earliest known recorded recipe being written in 1769.

But what we do know is that it is a perennial crowd pleaser and is a staple in many households worldwide, including the United States. The dish made its way to American shores courtesy of Thomas Jefferson’s discerning palate after he sampled the pasta casserole in France. He even served macaroni and cheese at a state dinner in 1802. Since then, it has been fashioned into a quick and easy boxed meal by Kraft Foods and become a point of ongoing debate. Should you use an egg or not?

Others have taken liberties with the traditional recipe, and let’s just say egg is the least controversial ingredient in some of these modern takes on the classic. Here are a few of the most unconventional macaroni and cheese dishes from across the country.