Local Food in Kenya: 10 Essential Dishes To Try On Your Next Visit

Kenya has 42 tribes calling the country home, and the cuisine is just as diverse as the populace. There are clear Indian and Arabic influences in dishes like samosas, bhajia, biryani, chapati, and pilau. And despite a love for roasted meats, the daily diet leans toward the vegetarian side with vegetables, maize, beans, and potatoes playing a prominent role in their meals.

Head to the East African country for the golden beaches, majestic animals, and breathtaking sunsets, but stay for the kaleidoscope of flavor. Here is the essential guide to local food in Kenya.