The Latest Southwest Sale Is Offering Flights As Low As $59

As the year comes to an end, many travelers find themselves yearning for one last trip before 2022 makes its way in. After all, with 2021 travel being complicated by constantly changing travel regulations and novel strains of COVID-19, some of us may have experienced some of our vacay plans interrupted, leaving much of our bucket list untapped.

Whether you’re game for one more adventure, looking to start booking next year’s travels, or simply want to score some affordable flight tickets as a holiday gift for a loved one, check out the latest sale from Southwest Airlines.

From now until 11:59 pm CT on December 30, you can choose from numerous available flights beginning at just $59 one way for travel within the continental U.S. to take place from December 21, 2021 through March 9, 2022.

Travel to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid January 10, 2021 through March 9, 2022. International travel or travel within Hawaii or to and from Hawaii from the continental U.S. is valid January 5, 2021 through March 9, 2022.

Some blackout dates apply and flights are nonrefundable, with ticket purchases required to be 14 days prior to travel dates.

Some of the many routes available for the low fare of $59 include:

Atlanta, Georgia, to Sarasota, Florida

Charlotte, North Carolina, to Nashville, Tennessee

Chicago, Illinois, to Omaha, Nebraska

Cincinnati, Ohio, to Baltimore, Maryland

Dallas, Texas, to New York, New York

Denver, Colorado, to Albuquerque, New Mexico

Detroit, Michigan, to St. Louis, Missouri

Eugene, Oregon, to Oakland, California

Los Angeles, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada

New Orleans, Louisiana, to Houston, Texas

Salt Lake City, Utah, to Denver, Colorado

Tickets will only remain available while supplies last, so don’t delay! Check out the sale today on Southwest.com.

