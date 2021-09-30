Singer Kelis Is Taking Us On An International Culinary Journey With New Video Series

While Kelis once told us that her milkshake brought all the boys to the yard— the singer, foodie, and mom is now taking her talents global through a new partnership with Ramada by Wyndham.

Kelis will serve as host of the series, Sample the World with Ramada by Wyndham, where she will go inside several international cuisine restaurants that have managed to overcome the global pandemic, while still ‘making noise’ in their respective communities.

“This was a really easy one for me, because it’s kinda what I do anyway,” Kelis told Travel Noire. “Especially this year since everyone stayed close to home. I traveled a lot close to home, especially around the west coast. It was a really organic relationship because it’s not a departure from who I am, so it just made sense.”

In the series, Kelis will highlight the chefs and owners of the restaurants while showcasing global cuisines.

“You’ll see and hear really interesting stories about how they became owners. I’m showing that you don’t have to go far to experience different cultures. With this year being so crazy, small businesses being able to thrive is really exceptional.”

The series debuts today at www.ramada.com/sampletheworld and offers a look at five distinct restaurants, each in a different foodie destination, that are ready and waiting to be experienced when staying at a nearby Ramada hotel. From edgy and modern Indian at BiBi Ji in Santa Barbara, California to classic Jamaican comfort food at Pimento Jamaican Kitchen in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“It’s really a nice array of restaurants.”

Viewers will get a first-hand look at what makes each restaurant a must-try and, from there, can easily plan a visit by booking a stay at their preferred Ramada hotel.

As of now, there will be five restaurants featured, with plans in the works for additional episodes at a later date. To watch the series, click here.