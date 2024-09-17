Baggage handlers at Kansai International Airport (KIX) implement the core values of Japanese hospitality with — according to their records — perfect results.

Kansai proudly claimed earlier this year that it’s never lost someone’s luggage in its 30-year history. The flight hub opened in September 1994 and serves tens of millions of annual flyers in Japan’s greater Osaka area. CNN reported that the location was voted the 18th best airport in the world in a 2024 ranking. NPR additionally detailed that Kansai has been internationally awarded eight times for “best baggage delivery.”

Chief baggage handler at the airport, Tsuyoshi Habuta, has worked at Kansai for 17 years. He told NPR that the baggage team takes thorough and precise measures to ensure their jobs are done accurately and in a timely manner. He also noted that servicing passengers through baggage handling is an effort to boost the flyer experience at Kansai.

“It’s not the kind of thing that’s in the limelight. It’s more like a backstage role,” Habuta said. “We are working hard to study and learn more each day so that we can make the passenger happy. I really think this is the spirit of Japanese hospitality.”

What Else Is There To Know About Kansai International Airport?

Kansai also serves Kyoto and Kobe. The flight hub will reportedly welcome an estimated 20 million travelers in 2025 for the World Expo, which Osaka is hosting.

“We are expecting a lot of growth of passengers,” said Hubata. “We want the airport to be an exciting, active, vitalized place for everyone to come and use.”

Kansai is located on Osaka Bay, an artificial island in western Japan. The country’s National Tourism Organization notes that the island — a waterside tourism hub — is home to Universal Studios Japan, Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan, and shopping at the Tempozan promenade.