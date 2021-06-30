July Flight Deals For Under $400 Round-Trip

St. Thomas is known to be the cosmopolitan hub of the U.S.V.I that boasts one of the most beautiful harbors in the world.

You won’t be bored in Saint Thomas, as there is plenty to do for every traveler type.

If you’re seeking adventure, head over to Coral World Ocean Park – a favorite among visitors and residents alike. Here is where you can swim with sea lions, do a sea trek walk along the ocean floor, encounter turtles, sharks, stingrays, and more.

In addition to relaxing on the beautiful beaches, you can take in the views at Charlotte Amalie: the most-visited port in the Caribbean. It offers elegant dining, exciting nightlife, duty-free shopping, and even submarine rides.

The best part is that you can enjoy all of this for as low as $95 round-trip this July!

Orlando is the cheapest departure city, according to Skyscanner. Use dates July 17 through July 24.

There are other departure cities for less than $200 round-trip, including New Orleans, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Miami, and Washington, DC.