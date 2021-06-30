Photo Credit: PeopleImages
July Flight Deals For Under $400 Round-Trip
With more destinations opening up, the July flight deals are hitting that much harder this summer as some destinations are opening up for the first time in more than a year for leisure travel.
Here is a list of 5 destinations with flight deals for less than $400 round-trip this July. Get ready to pack your bags, TN fam. But as always, be safe.
1. St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
St. Thomas is known to be the cosmopolitan hub of the U.S.V.I that boasts one of the most beautiful harbors in the world.
You won’t be bored in Saint Thomas, as there is plenty to do for every traveler type.
If you’re seeking adventure, head over to Coral World Ocean Park – a favorite among visitors and residents alike. Here is where you can swim with sea lions, do a sea trek walk along the ocean floor, encounter turtles, sharks, stingrays, and more.
In addition to relaxing on the beautiful beaches, you can take in the views at Charlotte Amalie: the most-visited port in the Caribbean. It offers elegant dining, exciting nightlife, duty-free shopping, and even submarine rides.
The best part is that you can enjoy all of this for as low as $95 round-trip this July!
Orlando is the cheapest departure city, according to Skyscanner. Use dates July 17 through July 24.
There are other departure cities for less than $200 round-trip, including New Orleans, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Miami, and Washington, DC.
2. Cancun, Mexico
Cancun continues to be an affordable international option where you can get all the makings of a fabulous vacation, including the beach, all-inclusive resorts, great food, and drinks, all without going too far.
Flights to Cancun, Mexico are going for as low as $172 round-trip from Dallas, Texas. That’s the cheapest option from the U.S., according to Skyscanner.
There are other good deals for less than $200 round-trip from Cleveland, Salt Lake City, and Pittsburgh in July.
3. Oranjestad, Aruba
We know what you’re thinking! Aruba in July? The answer is, yes!
Unlike many other Caribbean islands, the best time to visit Aruba is from April to August because the island sits outside the hurricane belt, which means there’s very little threat of tropical storms during this time frame.
When you get there, be sure to have Hooiberg on the top of your bucket list, as it’s the second-highest point in Aruba. You will get some awesome views.
Take a ride on the Aruba Streetcar for restaurants and historical sites, then visit the Bushiribana Gold Mill Ruins followed by the Aruba Ostrich Farm.
There are various options are leaving the U.S. for less than $400 round-trip, including Fort Lauderdale, New York City, Atlanta, and Orlando but Miami is the cheapest, according to Skyscanner.
Use July 19 through July 29 as your travel dates for Miami for a round-trip flight for as low as $357.
4. Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon is often described as a vibrant city with scenery that’s unlike any other place you will find. The views of the city’s colorful houses combined with its iconic seven hills as the yellow and red trams roll through neighborhoods are simply iconic and make the perfect postcard.
What there is also to love about Lisbon is the fact that you can explore Black culture, history, and food in nearly every nook, corner, and neighborhood in Lisbon.
Check out our guide on how to spend a day in Black-owned Lisbon here.
Now that Portugal has reopened its borders for vaccinated visitors, a flight deal to one of Europe’s greatest cities could not have come at a better time.
You can get there for as low as $337 round-trip, leaving out of New York City on Iberia Airlines from July 11 through July 23.
Other departure cities for less than $400 round-trip include Boston, Washington, DC, Miami, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, and San Francisco.
5. Bridgetown, Barbados
Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados, is a port city on the island’s southwest coast. You can head over to the beautiful beaches of Carlisle Bay or enjoy the Barbados Garrison: a UNESCO World Heritage Site, or explore the city’s magnificent colonial buildings.
If you’re visiting on the weekend, you don’t want to miss Cheapside market to pick up the freshest produce and other goodies.
There’s only one city that you can head to Bridgetown, Barbados for less than $400 round-tip and that’s Newark, New Jersey.
Use July 3 through July 8 as your travel dates in Skyscanner.