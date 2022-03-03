Is Traveling The World And Teaching English For You? Here Is What To Know

There are many avenues for getting started as a TEFL teacher (Teach English as a Foreign Language). You can start with a degree or without one. You can start as a bilingual applicant or as someone who only speaks English. You can even start with or without an official accredited TEFL certificate.

The way you start your career as an online English teacher depends much on the company you work with and their specific requirements. Often, the more education you have the better chance you have of negotiating a better pay (i.e. someone who is multi-lingual with a degree and an accredited TEFL certificate is going to have a stronger argument when negotiating a rate, even if it is their first-ever teaching job.)