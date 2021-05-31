Here's How To Stay Fit While Away On Vacation

If it is possible and safe for you to walk even short distances, do it. According to NBC news, walking is a low impact exercise, making it ideal “for people who are overweight to obese, as well as those with knee, ankle and back problems.”

Harvard Health Publishing sites several benefits such as reducing the risk of disease, and keeping joints lubricated, which is especially important as you age.

From a travel standpoint, walking allows you to immerse your self in your surroundings and feel like a local. Think of the chic little shop on that cul-de-sac in Paris, or that obscure Paella restaurant in Valencia you likely would have missed if you were taking mass transit. Walking on the beach is cathartic, but sand is unstable, so proceed at a leisurely pace.