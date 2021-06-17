Hawaii Fully Reopening Soon, Travel Restrictions Easing

Traveling to the Aloha State just got easier, and travelers can look forward to Hawaii fully reopening. No specific date has been mentioned yet, as everything is dependent upon vaccination rates, according to The Points Guy. However, it is suspected that the full reopening will take place by the end of July or sooner.

As of June 15, all inter-island travel restrictions have ended. Previously, travelers from other parts of the state needed to receive a negative COVID-19 test result in order to avoid having to observe a quarantine. That is now a thing of the past.

“There will be no testing, no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Hawaii Governor David Ige.

Also, individuals who have been vaccinated in the state of Hawaii, can now bypass the testing and quarantine requirements when returning to the state after leaving. Governor Ige has announced a plan to remove all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, as well, which will lead to Hawaii fully reopening soon.

Once 60% of all Hawaiians have been vaccinated, individuals who have been vaccinated anywhere in the United States will be able to skip all testing and quarantine requirements. As of June 7, 53% of Hawaiians had been fully vaccinated.

Another change that will occur once the 60% vaccination rate is met, is that restaurants will be able to host up to 75% of their capacity. Groups of up to 25 people will be able to gather indoors and up to 75 people may gather outdoors. Events such as weddings, however, will be exempt from this rule.

Once 70% of Hawaiians have been fully vaccinated, all travel restrictions will be lifted and the Safe Travels program will end completely.

Governor Ige said in a press release, “The easing of travel restrictions is a direct result of our robust vaccination rate, and a community that sacrificed and did what it had to do over the past year and a half to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

“We need to push hard now so we can get to the point where Safe Travels is no longer needed to keep the people of Hawaii safe.”

