Catch These Waves: 7 Great Destinations For Surfers Of Any Level

Surf’s Up! But where? Of all the water sports, surfing provides some heart pounding thrills, and people sometimes wait years to encounter that perfect wave. And once you’ve found it, it’s an adrenaline rush you won’t soon forget, even if it only lasts a few seconds. The monster waves you’ve probably seen on YouTube would intimidate average surfers, but there are daredevils among us who embrace the challenge, knowing the risks.

On a physical level, surfing demands a strong core, which is crucial to keeping you upright on the board. There are ways to build that strength that go beyond sit ups and planks, but that’s for another article.

It’s worth noting that thanks to organizations like Black Girls Surf, there are more Black surfers, which wasn’t always the case. Its founder, long time surf enthusiast Rhonda Harper, identified a pain point- the glaring lack of diversity, specifically related to color and gender. She established Black Girls Surf to help Black women and girls learn a cool new skill, or enhance their existing skills, by working alongside instructors who look like them. We love to see it.

Seasoned water glider or newbie, here are seven spots to catch your next wave.