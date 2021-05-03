Get Paid To Travel The Country Taste-Testing Burgers

Are you a soccer lover and aspiring food tester? Then you could get paid to travel to MLS soccer games and eat delicious burgers in this opportunity of a lifetime.

Sports betting company American Gambler is holding a competition seeking a foodie and soccer fan to attend Major League Soccer games and serve as a Professional Food Tester for the league. Supporters of any team are welcome to participate.

Interested in entering to win this dream job? Just email info@americangambler.com between 9 AM on April 16 and 9 PM on May 16 and tell them why you think you are the ideal candidate for this incredible opportunity. Entries should be 350 words or less. Type ‘MLS Food Tester’ in the subject line.

The lucky fan will be notified by May 18. He or she will have their story published on the American Gambler website and will earn $500 for this sweet gig. If chosen, you will judge burgers based on various criteria such as taste, size, juiciness, look, bun taste, patty flavor, and toppings.

The winner will also judge the soccer game based on its quality, entertainment and fun factor, and the ambiance of the stadium.

