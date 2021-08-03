Frontier Airlines Passenger Duct-Taped To Seat After Sexually Assaulting And Punching Flight Attendants

Sadly, we can’t make this up. And of course, sexual assault allegations of any kind are no laughing matter. On a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami, a passenger had to be duct-taped to a seat after causing quite a disturbance on his flight.

According to Twitter user and ABC reporter, Sam Sweeney, 22-year-old Ohio resident Maxwell Berry was said to have touched two female flight attendants breasts, before yelling out that his parents were worth $2 million dollars. Sweeney says the man then punched a male flight attendant who came to the aid of his female coworkers.

Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021

According to Fox News, the incident began when Berry brushed his cup against one crew member’s backside. He then went into the aircraft bathroom to change his shirt after spilling his drink. However, he came out completely shirtless. As two female flight attendant’s helped him find another clean shirt in his luggage, he then groped the women.

That’s when the male attendant came in to help, before being punched.

Crew members managed to duct tape Berry to a seat for the safety of the passengers and crew. He was captured in a photo duct-taped to the seat.

“He was starting to get aggressive and basically attacked the male flight attendant,” passenger Alfredo Rivera told Fox News, capturing an image later purportedly showing Berry being duct-taped to a seat.

Despite their heroic efforts, the Frontier Airlines crew was suspended for their actions. Viewers of Sweeny’s Twitter post immediately called out the airline for their actions against the crew.

Shame on Frontier for suspending the crew. They saved everyone on board from further disaster. — Helen Graves (@HelenG63105) August 3, 2021

The airline issued the following statement on the encounter:

“During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant. As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived.”

According to ABC6, Berry has been charged with multiple counts of battery and was detained then the flight arrived in Miami. Although not officially confirmed, Berry was said to have consumed at least 2 alcoholic drinks on the flight.